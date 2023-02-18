Fast X Trailer: Bad Guys Have Families Too, Dom!

At a time when the Star Wars movie franchise doesn’t seem to be making any headway, The Fast And Furious franchise is riding strong into its 10th movie! Appropriately titled Fast X, although, I would’ve appreciated the more apt fan title of “Fast10 Your Seatbelts”, just got a new trailer. The Fast X trailer is all kinds of crazy and bonkers but in the best possible way. The trailer introduces its, kind of story, along with its massive cast of new and returning characters. And a unique angle to the franchise’s most cliched trope. Which, I guess is a fresh take on it. Probably. Anyways, here’s the awesome new Fast X trailer!

Fast X Trailer Twists Its Own Take On Family

The trailer for Fast X starts with the family, all gathered together. Everyone. The extended cast from every movie looks like they are together, except for Gal Gadot’s character. But a new threat is looming over them. The villain in the Fast X trailer is none other than Jason Mamoa himself, but he’s not just the new bad guy. He’s out for revenge. For what Dom (Vin Diesel) and his crew did to his family! Gasp! Shock!

So this time, the main threat is someone who lost their family (apparently) due to the actions of our crew and their family, and now he’s out to avenge his family by threatening and possibly hurting Dom’s family. It’s all the family, all the time! This was kind of an inevitable natural progression to the conflict within this franchise. So I’m totally fine with it.

The New Cast Adds So Much Appeal For This New Fast Movie

Mamoa as the villain seems very straight-laced. Mamoa’s usually larger-than-life off-screen persona tends to take over many of his roles, such as Aquaman and the recent Netflix movie, Slumberland. But here, he seems to be downplaying his quirky-ness in favour of a more intimidating and sour-faced villain. While still having fun at the same time.

Joining him is the returning crew of Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordan Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang and Ludacris. Joining them are the former villains of the franchise, now turned allies, John Cena and Jason Statham. While Charlize Theron remains a baddie. Apparently. Maybe. And the new addition to the franchise with this movie is Brie Larson, who we don’t really see doing a lot. So, makes me question how much of the movie she’s in. But regardless, it’s a massive cast that I can’t wait to see get another lap around the track.

Fast X is expected to release on May 19, 2023, only in theatres.

