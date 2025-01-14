WWE Raw Results on Netflix: Penta, Lyra Valkyria, and More

WWE Monday Night Raw continues to captivate fans in its new home on Netflix, delivering another night of high-stakes matches and unforgettable moments. This week’s episode showcased thrilling rivalries, a historic title match, and the debut of a new superstar.

If you missed the action, here’s a detailed breakdown of the key matches, winners, and their implications for WWE’s ongoing Netflix era.

Key Matches and Results from WWE Raw on Netflix

Penta vs. Chad Gable

Penta’s much-anticipated WWE debut took center stage as he answered Chad Gable’s open challenge. The lucha star dazzled the crowd with his explosive offense, countering Gable’s technical grappling at every turn. Despite a valiant effort from Gable, Penta secured his first victory with a devastating Penta Driver.

Winner: Penta

Takeaway: Penta’s impactful debut solidified him as a force to be reckoned with. His unique style and passionate post-match promo resonated deeply with fans, setting the stage for future storylines.

Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

In a continuation of their heated rivalry, Sheamus faced Ludwig Kaiser in a hard-hitting bout. Kaiser’s attempt to cheat with a shillelagh backfired as Sheamus countered with a signature Brogue Kick to secure the win. Post-match, Sheamus faced off with Bron Breakker, hinting at a brewing rivalry.

Winner: Sheamus

Takeaway: This match reaffirmed Sheamus as a top contender and kept fans invested in WWE’s intense, physical storytelling.

Lyra Valkyria vs. Dakota Kai (WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title)

The inaugural WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship was on the line in a thrilling tournament final. Lyra Valkyria overcame Dakota Kai’s relentless attacks, sealing her victory with the Nightwing finisher to become the first-ever champion.

Winner: Lyra Valkyria (New WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion)

Takeaway: Valkyria’s historic win is a monumental moment for WWE’s women’s division, firmly establishing her as a rising star.

Damian Priest vs. Finn Bálor (Street Fight)

Former Judgment Day allies clashed in a brutal Street Fight. Damian Priest delivered jaw-dropping moments, including a Broken Arrow through tables, and overcame interference from JD McDonagh and Carlito to defeat Finn Bálor with his South of Heaven finisher.

Winner: Damian Priest

Takeaway: This chaotic match likely concluded their feud, with Priest emerging as a dominant force in WWE’s ever-evolving landscape.

WWE Raw on Netflix: A New Era of Wrestling

This week’s Monday Night Raw showcased the growing success of WWE’s transition to Netflix, featuring standout performances and historic moments like Penta’s electrifying debut and Lyra Valkyria’s title win. With rising viewership and compelling storylines, WWE continues to redefine its legacy in the streaming era.

Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!