Heart Eyes Review: A Wild Horror Comedy That Hits the Mark

A Horror Comedy That Knows Exactly What It Is

Horror and comedy are a tricky mix, but Heart Eyes makes it work. This film embraces its absurdity while delivering solid scares, fun kills, and a plot that plays out like Scream on a sugar rush. It does not take itself too seriously, which makes it all the more enjoyable.

The film follows a doomed lovers’ theme, but let’s be honest: nobody is here for romance. If you love horror movies for the creative kills, like in Final Destination, then Heart Eyes is your kind of film. The gore is the perfect mix of cartoonish and realistic, giving audiences the best of both worlds.

Jay Simmons: The Ultimate Red Herring

One of the biggest highlights is Jay Simmons, played by Mason Gooding. From the start, he is as suspicious as a horror villain in a trench coat. The film leans into the idea that he could be the killer, but that would be way too obvious, right? Either way, he spends most of the film looking guilty while the real threat creeps in the shadows.

The film also introduces Detective Hobbs and Shaw (yes, really), two cops who seem a little too interested in framing Jay. The mystery adds another fun layer, even though the plot seems more interested in setting up ridiculous kills than solving any real crime.

Comedy, Chaos, and Questionable Decisions

The humor in Heart Eyes ranges from sharp and witty to full-on juvenile, and somehow, it all works. The film thrives on absurdity, delivering moments that make no logical sense but are still hilarious.

Some of the best highlights include:

A Merry-Go-Round appearing out of nowhere during a chase scene

A woman trying to reason with the killer using pure logic

A couple deciding that the best place to hook up is a drive-in, during a killing spree

The running gags and over-the-top suspense add to the fun. The film plays with horror tropes while also embracing them, making it a love letter to slasher movies with a comedic twist.

Heart Eyes for Night Vision

One of the film’s coolest surprises is how it plays with the idea of “Heart Eyes.” Instead of just being a cheesy romantic theme, the title has a practical horror twist. The killer uses heart-shaped night vision goggles, making their presence even more terrifying. It is a clever touch that adds a unique visual flair to the movie.

And let’s not forget the Hysterical White Woman trope in full effect. At one point, a character drags an unsuspecting man straight into danger, proving once again that horror logic makes no sense, but that is what makes it fun.

Final Thoughts: A Franchise in the Making?

Heart Eyes knows exactly what it is and fully commits to the chaos. The jump scares are effective, the comedy lands, and the action moves at full speed. It is a Scream clone in all the best ways, with just enough originality to carve out its own space.

With the right momentum, this could easily become a franchise. The fast pacing, fun characters, and ridiculous horror set pieces are perfect for sequels. If you love horror comedies that mix satire with suspense, Heart Eyes is one to watch.

So, should you see it? Absolutely. Just do not break any glass to get into your building afterward.

