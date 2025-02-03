New Trailer for Final Destination: Bloodlines Marks Franchise’s Return

After a 14-year hiatus, the Final Destination franchise is back with its sixth installment, Final Destination: Bloodlines. The highly anticipated trailer has finally dropped, perfectly timed to celebrate the series’ 25th anniversary. The film will hit theaters on May 16, 2025, distributed by Warner Bros.

A Fresh Take with New Directors

Directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, known for Freaks (2018) and Kim Possible, are at the helm of Bloodlines, bringing fresh energy to the long-running franchise. The script comes from Scream VI’s Guy Busick and Lori Evans (Lucky Dog), promising a blend of classic Final Destination tension with new twists.

A Death-Defying New Trailer

The trailer opens with a seemingly mundane scene at a tattoo parlor, where a tattoo artist’s ordinary day spirals into chaos. A series of chain reactions leads to a gruesome, fiery death involving a ceiling fan, a nose ring, and an unexpected blaze—perfectly capturing the franchise’s signature style of elaborate, Rube Goldberg-esque fatal accidents.

What We Know About the Plot

While plot details remain under wraps, Final Destination: Bloodlines appears to stay true to the franchise’s core concept: characters trying to cheat death after surviving a catastrophic event. Whether it’s a sequel, prequel, or reboot remains unclear, but the trailer suggests plenty of bloody omens and chilling near-misses.

Star-Studded Cast

The film features a fresh ensemble, including:

Brec Bassinger (Stargirl)

(Stargirl) Teo Briones (Chucky)

(Chucky) Kaitlyn Santa Juana (The Flash)

(The Flash) Richard Harmon (The 100)

(The 100) Owen Patrick Joyner (Julie and the Phantoms)

(Julie and the Phantoms) Anna Lore (Gotham Knights)

(Gotham Knights) Max Lloyd-Jones (The Book of Boba Fett)

(The Book of Boba Fett) Rya Kihlstedt (Obi-Wan Kenobi)

(Obi-Wan Kenobi) Tinpo Lee (The Manor)

A Legacy of Death

Since its debut in 2000, the Final Destination franchise has terrified audiences with its inventive death sequences and eerie premise of fate’s inescapable design. The series has grossed nearly $700 million worldwide. The fifth film ended with a surprise twist, revealing it as a prequel to the earlier entries, leaving fans curious about where Bloodlines fits into the timeline.

Mark Your Calendars

Final Destination: Bloodlines will be released exclusively in theaters on May 16, 2025. Based on the trailer, fans can expect another round of spine-chilling suspense and mind-bending fatal chain reactions.

Director: Zach Lipovsky & Adam Stein

Writer(s): Guy Busick, Lori Evans

Stars: Brec Bassinger, Teo Briones, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Max Lloyd-Jones, Rya Kihlstedt, Tinpo Lee

