Liev Schreiber: Why He Didn’t Return as Sabretooth

We all know Deadpool & Wolverine is more than just a Marvel mash-up. It’s a celebration of all things superhero, filled with meta-jokes, nostalgia, and, of course, a parade of cameos. But one face noticeably absent? Liev Schreiber as Sabretooth. Yeah, that gritty, clawed menace you loved to hate didn’t make a return—and Schreiber recently spilled the beans on why he passed on reprising his iconic role.

Liev Schreiber’s Iconic Sabretooth: A Brief Throwback

Let’s rewind a bit. Schreiber’s Sabretooth made his debut in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), standing toe-to-toe with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine as the ferocious half-brother. He brought an animalistic edge to the role, balancing brute strength with a sharp intellect that made Sabretooth one of Marvel’s memorable villains. Now, fast-forward to Deadpool & Wolverine—a movie crammed with cameos, yet Schreiber didn’t pick up those claws. What gives?

Why Schreiber Sat Out of Deadpool & Wolverine

In a candid interview, Schreiber admitted that while fan support for his return was touching, the physical demands of reprising Sabretooth weren’t something he was keen to tackle. At 56, he was not particularly excited to go through the rigorous training that Sabretooth requires. It’s like being in a Rocky sequel but not wanting to hit the gym. Schreiber saw Hugh Jackman prepping for Wolverine, and he probably thought, “Nah, I’ll sit this one out, thanks!”

“I watched Hugh get himself ready again, and I thought, ‘I’m okay to sit by the sidelines,’” Schreiber shared. Yeah, I guess spending hours in the gym for a few minutes of screen time isn’t everyone’s idea of fun. But hey, Tyler Mane, who originally portrayed Sabretooth in 2000’s X-Men, stepped in for the cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, giving a nice little nod to the past.

A Classy Exit: Schreiber’s Gratitude to Fans

While Schreiber might’ve sat this one out, his appreciation for the fans never wavered. He was honestly surprised by how many people wanted him back as Sabretooth. “I can’t begin to tell you what it feels like when people are thinking about something you did and are so appreciative of it that they want you to do it again,” he said. Fans might’ve missed him, but Schreiber’s move to gracefully bow out shows he’s not one to cling onto roles that don’t align with where he’s at physically or creatively.

What’s Schreiber Up To Now?

Don’t worry though, Liev’s not fading into obscurity. The Ray Donovan star is keeping busy. He’s currently promoting Across the River and Into the Trees, a war drama based on Ernest Hemingway’s novel. So while you won’t see him snarling and brawling as Sabretooth, you can catch him flexing his acting muscles in more grounded roles. No claws needed.

Will Schreiber Ever Return as Sabretooth?

The Marvel universe is full of surprises, and while Schreiber passed on Deadpool & Wolverine, there’s always room for a comeback down the road. After all, in a world where time travel, multiverses, and alternate timelines exist, who knows when Sabretooth might make another appearance?

For now, we’ll just have to settle for the memories of Schreiber’s Sabretooth terrorizing Wolverine. And honestly, that’s not too shabby.