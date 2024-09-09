Rebel Ridge Review: A Brutal Ride Through Corruption

Jeremy Saulnier’s latest offering, Rebel Ridge, is a tense and visceral crime action thriller that cements his reputation as a director unafraid to delve into the darker aspects of human nature and systemic corruption. The film, starring Aaron Pierre as the unyielding and resilient Terry Richmond, a former Marine caught in the crosshairs of a corrupt small-town police force, is both a gripping action piece and a scathing commentary on institutional malfeasance. While the narrative occasionally stumbles under the weight of its ambitions, the film’s raw intensity and compelling performances keep it firmly on track.

The plot of Rebel Ridge is straightforward yet layered with complexities that mirror the murky ethical terrain its characters navigate. At its core, the story follows Terry Richmond, a former Marine whose determination to post bail for his cousin, Mike Simmons, sets off a deadly chain of events in the small town of Shelby Springs. The film wastes no time in thrusting the audience into the heart of the conflict, as Terry’s mission is derailed by corrupt police officers who seize his money through civil forfeiture, a legal but often abused practice that here serves as a symbol of the systemic rot at the story’s core.

Saulnier’s direction is lean and focused, with every scene driving the plot forward while deepening the viewer’s understanding of the town’s suffocating corruption. The pacing is relentless, maintaining a high level of tension that rarely allows the audience to catch their breath. This urgency is one of the film’s greatest strengths, as it mirrors Terry’s own desperation and determination. However, the film’s brisk pace occasionally comes at the expense of character development, particularly for some of the supporting players who, while well-acted, feel more like pieces on a chessboard than fully fleshed-out individuals.

Aaron Pierre delivers a standout performance as Terry Richmond, imbuing the character with a quiet intensity that makes him both sympathetic and formidable. Terry is a man of few words, but Pierre’s expressive performance conveys the deep well of pain, anger, and resolve that drives him. The physicality of the role is demanding, and Pierre rises to the challenge, convincingly portraying Terry as a man who, despite being battered by the system, refuses to back down. His background as a Marine adds layers to his character, giving him a sense of purpose and discipline that contrast sharply with the lawlessness of the town around him.

The supporting cast is equally strong, with Don Johnson delivering a chilling turn as Police Chief Sandy Burnne, the embodiment of institutional corruption. Johnson’s portrayal of Burnne is nuanced; he’s not just a villain, but a man who has become so entrenched in the town’s crooked ways that he sees his actions as justified, even necessary. AnnaSophia Robb’s Summer McBride is another highlight, providing a counterbalance to Terry’s stoic determination with a sense of vulnerability and moral clarity that makes her one of the film’s more relatable characters.

David Denman and Emory Cohen also turn in solid performances as Officers Evan Marston and Steve Lann, respectively. Denman’s Marston, in particular, is a compelling character, representing a flicker of conscience within a corrupt system, while Cohen’s Lann is the kind of loose cannon who keeps the audience on edge, unpredictable and dangerous.

Rebel Ridge is not a film that shies away from violence, and when it comes, it’s brutal and unflinching. Saulnier has a knack for staging action scenes that are both thrilling and grounded, eschewing the glossy, stylized violence of many Hollywood thrillers in favor of something more visceral and real. The close-quarters combat scenes are particularly well-executed, showcasing Terry’s military training in a way that feels authentic and impactful.

The film’s action is complemented by its oppressive atmosphere, which Saulnier crafts with meticulous attention to detail. The small-town setting of Shelby Springs is rendered with a sense of decay and isolation that reflects the moral decay of its institutions. The cinematography by David Gallego captures this bleakness with a muted color palette and stark, unflattering lighting that heightens the sense of unease. The sound design is equally effective, with the thud of fists, the crack of gunfire, and the ominous creak of doors adding to the film’s palpable tension.

Beneath the surface of Rebel Ridge’s action-driven plot lies a sharp critique of systemic corruption and the abuse of power. The film’s portrayal of civil forfeiture as a tool of oppression is particularly pointed, highlighting how legal mechanisms can be twisted to serve corrupt ends. This theme is further explored through the town’s broader conspiracy to cover up its illegal activities, with the police, courthouse, and even the judge all implicated in a scheme to exploit and oppress the town’s most vulnerable residents.

Saulnier’s script doesn’t shy away from depicting the ways in which power can corrupt absolutely, but it also offers a glimmer of hope in the form of Terry and Summer’s fight for justice. Their struggle against the system is not just about personal revenge; it’s about exposing the truth and forcing accountability. This gives the film a moral center that grounds its more explosive moments, making them feel earned rather than gratuitous.

While Rebel Ridge excels in many areas, it’s not without its flaws. The film’s tight focus on Terry’s journey means that some of the secondary characters and subplots don’t receive as much attention as they might deserve. The result is a narrative that sometimes feels more functional than fully realized, with certain plot points and character motivations left underexplored.

Additionally, the film’s unrelenting pace, while effective in maintaining tension, can make it feel somewhat exhausting by the time the credits roll. A few quieter moments of reflection could have provided a more balanced viewing experience and allowed for deeper character exploration.

Rebel Ridge is a gripping and thought-provoking thriller that solidifies Jeremy Saulnier’s status as a master of the genre. With its potent blend of action, atmosphere, and social commentary, the film offers a harrowing look at the consequences of unchecked power and the resilience required to stand against it. Aaron Pierre’s commanding performance anchors the film, making Terry Richmond a protagonist worth rooting for in a world where the odds are stacked against him.

Acting - 8.5/10 8.5/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 8/10 8/10

Plot/Screenplay - 8.5/10 8.5/10

Setting/Theme - 9/10 9/10

Watchability - 8/10 8/10

Rewatchability - 7/10 7/10 Overall 8.2/10 8.2/10