Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Review: A Darkly Hilarious Return

Tim Burton’s long-anticipated sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, is a masterful blend of dark fantasy, horror, and comedy that captures the anarchic spirit of the original while offering a fresh narrative that thrills from start to finish. The return to the bizarre world of the afterlife is nothing short of spectacular, with Burton’s unique vision driving the film’s aesthetic, tone, and humor, making it an instant classic that stands on its own while paying homage to its predecessor.

Set thirty-six years after the events of the first film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice reintroduces us to Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder), who has transitioned from the goth teenager we knew into the host of a supernatural talk show called Ghost House. Lydia is now the anchor between the worlds of the living and the dead, a theme that resonates throughout the film. This time, the plot revolves around Lydia’s encounters with the mischievous and chaotic Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), who is still as outrageous and unpredictable as ever.

Performances:

One of the film’s greatest strengths lies in its ability to seamlessly blend the old with the new. The returning cast members, Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara, slip back into their roles effortlessly, bringing a sense of continuity and familiarity that fans of the original will adore. Keaton’s Betelgeuse is still the ultimate trickster, his humor as twisted and biting as ever, but with an added layer of depth that reflects the passage of time. Ryder’s Lydia has matured, yet retains the sardonic wit and vulnerability that made her such an iconic character. O’Hara’s Delia remains delightfully eccentric, providing both comedic relief and emotional grounding to the story.

The new cast members, particularly Jenna Ortega as Lydia’s estranged daughter, Astrid, and Justin Theroux as Lydia’s boyfriend Rory, add fresh dynamics to the film. Ortega shines as Astrid, bringing a modern edge to the story with her rebellious spirit and complex relationship with her mother. Theroux’s Rory is a charming addition, though his character’s ulterior motives add an intriguing twist to the plot. Willem Dafoe and Monica Bellucci also deliver strong performances, their characters adding to the film’s rich tapestry of supernatural and mortal interactions.

Visuals:

Visually, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is a feast for the eyes. Tim Burton’s signature gothic style is on full display, with elaborate sets that transport viewers to both the familiar eerie landscapes of the afterlife and new, imaginative settings that expand the Beetlejuice universe. The afterlife is depicted with a blend of macabre humor and fantastical elements, from the whimsical train station to the chilling atmosphere of the Soul Train, where souls are transported to the beyond. The use of practical effects, combined with CGI, enhances the film’s nostalgic charm while giving it a modern flair.

Screenplay:

The screenplay by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, based on a story they crafted with Seth Grahame-Smith, is sharp, witty, and packed with humor that will appeal to both longtime fans and newcomers. The dialogue is peppered with dark humor, clever references, and laugh-out-loud moments that keep the tone light even as the stakes rise. The pacing is tight, with each scene driving the story forward, and the plot twists keep the audience engaged without feeling contrived.

One of the film’s standout features is its ability to balance horror and comedy. The scares are well-timed and effective, often undercut by moments of absurdity that remind the audience not to take things too seriously. This balance is a hallmark of Burton’s style, and it’s executed brilliantly here. The film’s horror elements are more playful than terrifying, making it accessible to a wide audience, including those who might not typically enjoy horror films.

Score:

The music, composed by Danny Elfman, is another highlight. Elfman’s score is both haunting and whimsical, perfectly complementing the film’s tone. The music enhances the emotional beats of the story and adds to the film’s overall atmosphere, making it an integral part of the viewing experience.

World-building:

As a sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice succeeds in building upon the world established in the original film while introducing new elements that feel fresh and exciting. It respects the legacy of the first film without being confined by it, allowing the story to evolve in unexpected ways. The film explores themes of family, loss, and redemption, grounding its supernatural elements in relatable human experiences. Lydia and Astrid’s relationship adds emotional depth to the film, making it more weighty than a typical comedy-horror.

However, the film is not without its imperfections. Some may find the plot’s complexity a bit overwhelming, especially given the introduction of new characters and supernatural rules. Additionally, while the film’s humor is a strength, it occasionally veers into the absurd, which might not resonate with everyone. But these minor quibbles do little to detract from the overall enjoyment of the film.

Overall:

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is a triumphant return to form for Tim Burton, delivering a film that is visually stunning, hilariously dark, and emotionally resonant. It captures the anarchic spirit of the original while offering something new and exciting for a modern audience. With outstanding performances, particularly from Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, and a story that is both entertaining and thought-provoking, this sequel is a worthy addition to the Beetlejuice franchise. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the world of the ghost with the most, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is a must-see film that will leave you laughing, gasping, and eagerly awaiting another trip to the afterlife.

