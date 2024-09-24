Harold Perrineau on FROM: Boyd Stevens Brings His A-Game

Harold Perrineau and portrayal of Boyd Stevens in the hit show FROM isn’t just bringing his A-game, he’s throwing the whole alphabet at it. If you’re not caught up on this sci-fi horror show, Perrineau’s character Boyd is the town’s reluctant leader, balancing hope, desperation, and a healthy dose of paranoia. I recently had the pleasure of chatting with Perrineau, and let’s just say, he’s as deep as the character he plays—and much funnier.

Boyd vs. The Creatures: A Psychological Tug of War

During our interview, Perrineau revealed a fascinating tidbit about Boyd’s enemies in FROM. Spoiler alert: those nightmarish creatures that stalk the town aren’t looking to kill Boyd. They’re looking to break him. As Perrineau put it, “They’re not interested in killing him. They just want to break him.” It’s a psychological game of cat and mouse where Boyd is the cat who just can’t figure out how to get out of the maze.

The dynamic Perrineau describes between Boyd and the creatures reflects the overarching tone of Season 3. The stakes are higher, and the mind games are brutal. Boyd may be one of the toughest in the town, but as Perrineau notes, these creatures are playing with their food—and Boyd’s the main course.

Boyd’s Evolution: Leadership on the Edge

The question of Boyd’s leadership also came up. Harold Perrineau gave a compelling answer, saying Boyd’s leadership role has evolved since the start. “I think he’s going to keep going harder, and I think there won’t be a way to stop him unless you stop him,” Perrineau said. That’s some heavy stuff, but it perfectly encapsulates the unstoppable force Boyd has become.

Boyd’s relentless drive is the backbone of FROM, but Perrineau emphasized how it’s a double-edged sword. The pressure to lead while battling his inner demons and external monsters pushes Boyd to the brink​.

Acting Through Trauma: Diving Deep into Darkness

Perrineau didn’t shy away from discussing the emotional toll playing Boyd takes on him as an actor. In a particularly candid moment, he shared that some scenes this season got a little too real, stating that after shooting one intense episode, he was left thinking, “Every time I went to close my eyes to go to sleep, it would pop back in my brain because it’s my own personal fear.”

The show’s intensity clearly doesn’t just affect viewers—it’s haunting the cast, too. Perrineau’s ability to bring Boyd’s trauma to life is a testament to his acting chops. Watching him embody Boyd’s struggle between survival and sanity feels both real and raw​.

Why FROM is More Than Your Typical Horror Show

Season 3 of FROM cranks up the tension with its horror elements, but Perrineau pointed out that the real heart of the show is the relationships. Especially between Boyd and his son, Ellis. Now that Ellis is about to become a father himself, Perrineau noted that “the dynamic between father and son changes,” as Boyd finds himself taking a back seat to his son’s new role.

Perrineau also reflected on how Boyd’s leadership—much like his sanity—is hanging by a thread. The isolation, pressure, and relentless monsters have Boyd spiraling deeper, and Season 3 showcases the character’s mental unraveling more than ever.