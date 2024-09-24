Hold My Wand! Wizards Return in “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

Cue the nostalgia! Remember those chaotic Saturday mornings spent cackling over a teenage wizard named Alex Russo and her not-so-studious brother Justin? Well, dust off your spellbooks because Disney Channel’s iconic series “Wizards of Waverly Place” is getting a magical sequel – “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.”

The newly released trailer promises a potion of nostalgia, fresh faces, and of course, enough wacky spells to make your head spin (figuratively, please, responsible spellcasters only!).

Justin Russo: From Wand to Wedding Band?

We last saw Justin Russo locked in an epic wizarding duel with his brother Max, finally claiming the coveted title of Family Wizard. But according to the trailer, it seems Justin’s traded in his wand for a briefcase. Yep, our favorite Russo sibling has embraced the muggle life, complete with a wife (Giada) and adorable kids (Roman and Milo).

But hold on to your broomsticks, folks! Because just when Justin thinks he’s escaped the world of WizTech and flying carpets, his sister Alex (played by the ever-fabulous Selena Gomez in a guest appearance) bursts back into his life with a new problem. Enter Billie, a wide-eyed wizard-in-training who needs Justin’s mentorship – like, yesterday.

Balancing Spells and Soccer Practice

So, it looks like Justin’s got his work cut out for him. Can he juggle his normal life, mentor a chaotic new wizard, and maybe even teach his kids a few cool spells (without, you know, accidentally turning them into newts)?

The trailer hints at hilarious hijinks, heartwarming family moments, and of course, the return of some classic characters (looking at you, Harper!).

Mark Your Calendars, Waverly Place Wizards!

“Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” premieres with a double-episode on October 29th, 2024, on Disney Channel. The remaining episodes will be available to stream on Disney+ the following day.

So, grab your popcorn, summon your inner wizard, and get ready for a magical adventure down memory lane! We can’t wait to see what spells Justin, Alex, and the next generation of Russo wizards have in store for us.