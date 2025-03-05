Daredevil: Born Again – Charlie Cox on That SHOCKING Moment

(Spoiler Warning: This post contains spoilers for Episode 1 of Daredevil: Born Again.)

Marvel fans have eagerly awaited “Daredevil: Born Again”, but few were prepared for the shocking events of the first episode. One of the biggest revelations is the fate of Foggy Nelson, a character many consider to be the heart and soul of Matt Murdock’s world. During my interview with Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil) and Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin), they shared their reactions to this devastating loss and how it impacts the rest of the season.

A Shocking Twist

When asked about his reaction to Foggy’s fate, Charlie Cox didn’t hold back.

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s heartbreaking. Such a big deal… I stand by that comment that you said, which I believe that Foggy Nelson is arguably the heartbeat of the MCU.”

Cox emphasized that Foggy represents everything Matt fights for, making his absence an emotional gut punch. He also spoke about his deep friendship with Elden Henson, the actor who brought Foggy to life in the original Daredevil series on Netflix.

“Elden has become such a good friend and a partner through all these years. It’s a tough pill to swallow. I understand that, you know, we’ve come back after six years. We’re throwing ourselves back into this show. You know, we got to be big. We got to be bold. We got to go places we haven’t been… And I guess he is a tragic casualty of that.”

While it’s difficult for fans to process, Cox’s comments hint at why the showrunners made this choice. With Born Again marking a new chapter for Daredevil, the series aims to push the character into uncharted emotional territory.

Defining the Season

Vincent D’Onofrio also weighed in, revealing that Foggy’s death will have lasting repercussions throughout the series.

“And he’s also, uh, has a lot to do with what goes on for the rest of the season. His death is poignant and means a lot. And it stirs a lot of, uh, emotion for Daredevil, you know? So it’s, uh, I mean, he’s carried throughout the whole season because of that.”

This confirms that Foggy’s presence won’t simply fade away. Instead, his absence will weigh heavily on Matt, likely fueling his vendetta against Wilson Fisk and shaping the trajectory of the season.

What This Means for Daredevil’s Future

Foggy Nelson has been a moral compass for Matt Murdock since the beginning, keeping him grounded as both a lawyer and a vigilante. With his absence, Matt’s world is more unstable than ever.

This tragic development raises major questions:

Will Matt spiral without his best friend’s guidance?

How will Karen Page react to losing another close friend?

Will this push Daredevil toward a darker path, perhaps crossing lines he never dared before?

One thing is clear: “Daredevil: Born Again” is making bold choices, ensuring this new chapter will be as emotionally intense as it is action-packed. Viewers can watch “Daredevil: Born Again” exclusively on Disney+ when the first two episodes premiere on March 4th, 2025. New episodes will be released weekly at 9pm EST/6pm EST.

Director: Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, David Boyd

Writer(s): Dario Scardapane

Stars: Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Michael Gandolfini, Jon Bernthal

Daredevil: Born Again debuts March 4, 2025, on Disney+.