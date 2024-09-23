Love, Sitara: A Bollywood Family Drama Gets Spicy

Let’s Dish the Trailer of Love, Sitara

Hold onto your samosas, Bollywood fans! ZEE5 Global just dropped the trailer for their upcoming original film, Love, Sitara, and it looks like a recipe for emotional chaos (in the best way possible). This slice-of-life family drama promises to be both heartwarming and heart-wrenching, peeling back the layers of a seemingly perfect Indian family to expose the juicy secrets bubbling beneath the surface.

Love on the Rocks (Literally, Maybe?)

Love, Sitara revolves around Tara (played by the ever-stunning Sobhita Dhulipala), a fiercely independent interior designer with a life that seems picture-perfect. Enter Arjun (Rajeev Siddhartha), a passionate chef on the cusp of culinary superstardom. Sparks fly, and next thing you know, a spontaneous marriage proposal throws everything into disarray.

Trouble in Paradise (and Kerala)

As wedding bells start chiming and Tara heads home to Kerala for pre-wedding festivities, things get hotter than a vindaloo. Family drama explodes like a rogue Diwali firecracker, with hidden truths and generational clashes threatening to wreck not just the wedding, but the entire family dynamic.

Love, Sitara isn’t afraid to get real. It explores the complexities of modern relationships in India, where family expectations and personal desires can clash like cymbals in a Bollywood dance number. The trailer throws some serious curveballs, leaving you wondering: can love truly overcome all obstacles, or are some family wounds too deep to heal?

A Cast to Spice Things Up

Sobhita Dhulipala and Rajeev Siddhartha are joined by a stellar supporting cast, including seasoned actors like Sonali Kulkarni. With a talented crew and the backing of RSVP Movies, Love, Sitara promises to be a must-watch for fans of Bollywood drama.

Love, Sitara premieres exclusively on ZEE5 Global on September 27th. So, grab your tissues, popcorn, and maybe a therapist on speed dial, because this emotional rollercoaster is about to take off.

Head over to the ZEE5 Global app (available on basically every device known to man) and get ready to dive into this spicy family drama.