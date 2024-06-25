Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: A Deep Dive Behind the Scenes

The highly anticipated biographical drama, “Swatantrya Veer Savarkar,” on ZEE5 Global, is capturing the attention of audiences worldwide. Directed by and starring Randeep Hooda, this film delves deep into the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a revolutionary freedom fighter, political prisoner, and the father of Hindutva. Bringing this historical figure’s story to the screen has been an extraordinary journey. Let’s take a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film.

Hooda’s Transformation Takes Center Stage

Anyone who knows Randeep Hooda knows he goes all-in for his roles. For Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, that meant a complete physical and emotional makeover. He lost significant weight and adopted the freedom fighter’s mannerisms. Hooda’s commitment brought unparalleled authenticity to the character. The result? An on-screen portrayal that feels shockingly real.

Accuracy Above All Else

Getting the history right was a top priority. The filmmakers worked closely with experts to recreate the events and settings of Savarkar’s life with meticulous detail. From the brutal conditions of colonial prisons to the electric energy of political rallies, every scene is a time capsule.

The film was shot in various significant locations of Savarkar’s life. The production team traveled to places like the Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where Savarkar was imprisoned, to capture the essence of his struggles. These authentic locations added realism that studio sets couldn’t achieve.

Hooda: The Multitasking Mastermind

Randeep Hooda wasn’t just the star of the show; he was also the director, co-writer, and co-producer! This multi-faceted approach ensured a unified vision for the film. Hooda’s deep passion for the project shines through in every frame.

In a unique move, Hooda’s portrayal of Savarkar includes moments where he breaks the fourth wall, addressing the audience directly as the character. This technique helps create a direct connection with viewers, making them feel a part of Savarkar’s journey and thoughts.

The dedication, research, and passion poured into this project are evident in every frame. As the film reaches global audiences through ZEE5 Global, viewers will not only witness a compelling story but also experience the meticulous craftsmanship behind its making.

Accessing the Film

Users can download the ZEE5 Global app from Google Play Store or iOS App Store. It is available on Roku devices, Apple TVs, Android TVs, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung Smart TVs. Users can also access ZEE5 Global on www.ZEE5.com. ZEE5 Global is the digital entertainment destination launched by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), a global media and entertainment powerhouse. The platform launched across 190+ countries in October 2018 and has content across 18 languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Punjabi, and six international languages: Malay, Thai, Bahasa, Urdu, Bangla, and Arabic. ZEE5 Global is home to 200,000+ hours of on-demand content. The platform brings together the best of Originals, Movies and TV Shows, Music, Health, and Lifestyle content in one destination. In addition, ZEE5 Global offers features like 15 navigational languages, content download options, seamless video playback, and Voice Search.