Celebrate This Diwali With These Five Bollywood Films

The much awaited Indian festival of lights is here and what better way to celebrate it than by watching Bollywood films. Diwali is one of the most celebrated festivals of India. People light candles and decorate their houses with fairy lights to celebrate this auspicious occasion.

An important aspect of this festival is to spend time with your friends and family. Therefore, I am recommending five Bollywood movies which you can watch with your loved ones this Diwali and get an even better experience of the festival.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…

(Sometimes Joy, Sometimes Sorrow)

When the son of a rich businessman, Rahul, falls in love with a middle-class woman, his father banishes him from the family. Years later, his younger brother sets out to bring Rahul back to reunite their family.

This popular Bollywood film is filled with so many emotions that you might need to keep a box of tissues ready. With the perfect blend of romance, comedy and emotions, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham will be a wholesome starter to your Bollywood journey.

Plus, the iconic Diwali scene in this film is perfect for the occasion.

Mohabbatein

(Love Stories)

Three students join a very conservative boys’ hostel. When they try to disobey the strict rules, the headmaster threatens to suspend them. However, the events quickly change when an optimistic music teacher arrives at the hostel.

I’m pretty sure the plot might seem a bit familiar. It’s true that Mohabbatein is an unofficial remake of the Hollywood film Dead Poets’ Society. Although, the main concept of the plot is where the similarities end. This film is truly very moving and is centred around the theme of whether to follow your elders’ advice or follow your heart’s desires.

Jab We Met

(When We Met)

A few chance encounters between two unsuspecting people brings them closer than ever. However, hurdles come in their way of happiness.

This is such a feel-good movie. The main female character, Geet, is a very bubbly Punjabi girl who cannot stop talking about anything and everything. On the other hand is the sullen male lead, Aditya, who seems to be going through an existential crisis. You know what they say, opposites attract.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

(Who Am I To You?)

Prem falls in love with his brother’s sister-in-law, Nisha, and they both cannot be happier together. However, tragedy strikes when Nisha’s sister unexpectedly dies, putting a hamper on their relationship.

The perfect Bollywood movie with lots of dance performances, iconic songs and of course, Indian weddings. In terms of romance, this one definitely takes the cake.

Andaz Apna Apna

(Everyone Has Their Own Style)

Two middle-class friends, Amar and Prem, compete for the love of a millionaire heiress, Raveena. Along the way, they encounter a local gangster who wants to steal Raveena’s wealth.

This one is probably the most hilarious out of the list. With slapsticks, punchlines and a comedy-of-errors script, this film is packed with laughter worthy scenes.

Wishing you all a very safe and happy Diwali!