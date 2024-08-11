Incredibles 3 Announced at D23 with Brad Bird Returning as Director

A Surprise Announcement

Pixar’s chief creative officer, Pete Docter, broke the exciting news at D23, though he kept the details under wraps. With Bird at the helm, fans can expect the same blend of humor, family dynamics, and superheroic feats that made the first two films such beloved classics. However, it sounds like Incredibles 3 is still in the early stages of development, so we may have to wait a few years before it hits theaters.



While specifics are scarce, the confirmation alone has sent waves of excitement through the Pixar community. The Incredibles franchise has become one of Pixar’s most iconic series, joining the ranks of Toy Story and Cars as a multi-film powerhouse. Fans are already speculating about the new challenges and adventures that will face the Parr family in their latest mission.

What’s Next for Pixar?

In addition to Incredibles 3, Pixar is continuing its tradition of creating original, imaginative films. Next year, the studio will release Elio, an alien-abduction adventure that promises to be as out-of-this-world as it sounds. But that’s not all — Pixar also announced a brand-new original film titled Hoppers. This unique story follows Mabel, an animal-loving girl who uses groundbreaking technology to transpose her mind into a robotic beaver. Directed by Daniel Chong and featuring voices from Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan, and Jon Hamm, Hoppers is set to bring fresh, innovative storytelling to the big screen.

While sequels like Incredibles 3 and the upcoming Toy Story 5 are sure to delight fans, Pixar continues to push the boundaries of animation with its original projects. Given the massive success of Incredibles 2, which grossed over $1.2 billion at the box office, it’s no wonder that Pixar is eager to bring back the Parr family for another round of superhero fun.

As we await more details about Incredibles 3, one thing is clear: Pixar’s future is packed with both exciting sequels and original films that will continue to capture the imaginations of audiences worldwide.