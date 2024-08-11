Incredibles 3 Announced at D23 with Brad Bird Returning as Director

Pixar fans, rejoice! The Incredibles are officially making their comeback. During Disney’s D23 Expo, Pixar announced that Incredibles 3 is in development, bringing back everyone’s favorite superhero family for another thrilling adventure. The big news? Brad Bird, the mastermind behind the first two films, is returning to direct the third installment, promising more action-packed, heartwarming moments with Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl, and their super-powered kids.
Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!
Share this Story