Frozen 3 Set for Thanksgiving Release in 2027

Disney has officially announced that Frozen 3 will make its grand entrance into theaters on November 24, 2027, marking another Thanksgiving season debut for the franchise. This announcement follows a sneak peek at the first concept art revealed by Jennifer Lee, Walt Disney Animation’s chief creative officer, at the recent D23 Expo.

A Beloved Thanksgiving Tradition Continues

#D23 Update New concept art of #Frozen3 that promises more mysteries and answers. pic.twitter.com/67juVfybzL — Emmanuel (E-Man) Noisette (@EmansReviews) August 10, 2024

Frozen has become synonymous with Thanksgiving entertainment, with the original film and its sequel bringing in staggering box office returns of $1.28 billion and $1.45 billion, respectively. The upcoming third installment aims to continue this tradition of holiday success. Jennifer Lee, who penned and co-directed the first two films with Chris Buck, shared that the journey of Elsa and Anna will continue to captivate audiences with new adventures in Arendelle.

Delays and Developments

Initially set for a 2026 release, Frozen 3 experienced delays due to the pandemic and various industry strikes, pushing its debut to 2027. Despite these setbacks, excitement has not waned. The concept art at D23 featured Elsa majestically riding a horse, with Anna and the beloved snowman Olaf, voiced by Josh Gad, on another, setting the stage for an epic new tale.

More From Disney and Pixar

In addition to Frozen 3, Disney is gearing up for more major releases. Pixar’s Hoppers, set for March 6, 2026, stars Jon Hamm and Bobby Moynihan in a unique story about a beaver and a human swapping bodies. Meanwhile, James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash is scheduled for December 19, 2025, under the 20th Century Studios banner.

Looking Ahead

With Frozen 3 and the confirmed development of a fourth film, Disney continues to build on the success of its beloved franchise. Fans of Elsa, Anna, and the enchanting world of Arendelle have much to look forward to as Disney keeps the magic alive with new stories, characters, and adventures.