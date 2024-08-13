The Simpsons Season 35 on Disney+

As if 34 seasons weren’t enough, The Simpsons is back for a whopping 35th season, ready to dish out more laughs, more chaos, and, naturally, more donuts. With its premiere set for October 2, 2024, on Disney+, this iconic show is proving that Springfield still has plenty of surprises left in its bag of tricks.

Simpsons 35: What’s New?

In classic Simpson fashion, season 35 promises to be as unpredictable as Homer’s next scheme. The upcoming season brings 18 brand-new episodes, each packed with the wit and satire that has kept fans coming back for decades. The premiere isn’t just any regular start; it’s a launch of epic proportions that’ll have fans glued to their screens and perhaps clutching their sides from all the laughter.

But that’s not all. The good folks at The Simpsons panel during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event dropped a bombshell: four never-before-seen episodes will be available exclusively on Disney+. And these aren’t your run-of-the-mill episodes. We’re talking about a double-sized Christmas special airing on December 17, just in time to celebrate the 35th anniversary of The Simpsons’ original Christmas episode. That’s right, The Simpsons is bringing Christmas cheer, Simpson-style, in “O C’mon All Ye Faithful.” Expect a mix of holiday magic and the kind of irreverent humor that only this show can pull off.

D23 The Simpsons: A Halloween Treat

October isn’t just the month of the season premiere; it’s also bringing a spooky surprise. Disney+ is treating fans to a brand-new Halloween-themed short. With The Simpsons’ history of nailing Halloween specials (Treehouse of Horror, anyone?), this short is bound to be a must-watch for fans who enjoy their frights with a side of laughs.

But let’s not forget about the other new episodes in the pipeline. Titles like “The Past and the Furious” and “Yellow Planet” hint at adventures that are sure to be as wild and wacky as ever. If you’re a fan of everything from Homer’s mishaps to Lisa’s wisdom, you won’t want to miss what season 35 has in store.

Nostalgia with a New Twist

While new episodes are on the horizon, Disney+ subscribers also have the entire Simpsons collection at their fingertips. That’s 35 seasons of the longest-running American sitcom, plus The Simpsons Movie and over ten shorts. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just jumping into the madness, Disney+ is the place to relive every hilarious moment and discover something new.

The Simpsons has been a cultural phenomenon for over three decades, and with season 35, it shows no signs of slowing down. From the original creators, including Matt Groening and Al Jean, to the voice of Bart Simpson herself, Nancy Cartwright, the team behind The Simpsons is dedicated to keeping the show as fresh and relevant as ever.

The Future of Springfield

As The Simpsons marches on into its 35th season, one thing is clear: this show has an uncanny ability to stay relevant, funny, and—dare we say it—timeless. So, mark your calendars for October 2, fire up Disney+, and get ready to laugh, because Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

And if you’re wondering what could possibly be next for America’s favorite animated family? Well, knowing The Simpsons, expect the unexpected. But whatever it is, it’s sure to be hilarious, heartfelt, and totally worth the wait.