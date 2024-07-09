Time Bandits Are Back! A Wacky History Heist with Taika Waititi!

Apple TV+ just dropped the trailer for “Time Bandits,” a live-action reboot of the cult classic movie. Get ready for a hilarious time-hopping adventure with a quirky cast and a healthy dose of Waititi weirdness.

This ain’t your average time travel story. We’re talking a ragtag crew of bandits led by the ever-awesome Lisa Kudrow, zipping through history with an 11-year-old history whiz named Kevin in tow. Their mission? Save Kevin’s parents and, you know, maybe grab some sweet loot along the way.

Think “Doctor Who” meets “Ocean’s Eleven” with a sprinkle of “The Goonies” for good measure. The trailer hints at epic adventures, witnessing the Trojan Horse in action, dodging dinos in the prehistoric age, and maybe even swinging by the Harlem Renaissance (because why not?).

Created by the dream team of Jemaine Clement (“Flight of the Conchords”), Iain Morris (“The Inbetweeners”), and none other than Taika Waititi (“Thor: Ragnarok“), “Time Bandits” promises ten episodes of laugh-out-loud moments and mind-blowing historical shenanigans. Plus, Waititi and Clement even make special guest appearances and double the awesome!

Here’s the lowdown on what to expect:

A Star-Studded Cast: Kudrow leads the pack, with Kal-El Tuck playing the history buff Kevin. The rest of the bandit crew is a motley bunch, but that’s what makes it fun, right?

Epic Historical Hijinks: From Stonehenge to the Ice Age, these bandits are bouncing all over the timeline, causing chaos and learning a thing or two (hopefully) about the past.

Waititi Magic: You know you're in for a treat with Waititi involved. Expect his signature blend of humor, heart, and just a touch of the bizarre.

Family-Friendly Fun: This one's perfect for a night of laughs with the whole crew. Just don't blame us if your kids suddenly become obsessed with dinosaurs and ancient civilizations.

The trailer looks like a blast from the past (and the future, and the Middle Ages…). If you’re looking for a show that’s equal parts hilarious and historically intriguing, then “Time Bandits” might just be your new time travel obsession. Premieres July 24th on Apple TV+, so prepare for a wild ride!