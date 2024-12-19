TV Trailers
DC Studios Unveils First Trailer for James Gunn’s Superman

December 19, 2024
DC Studios has released the highly anticipated first trailer for Superman, marking a new era for the iconic superhero. Directed by James Gunn, the film is the first feature from DC Studios’ reimagined universe. This fresh take blends epic action, humor, and heartfelt storytelling, showcasing Superman as a hero driven by compassion and a belief in humanity’s goodness.

Check out the exciting first trailer below and prepare for the ultimate superhero adventure. Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to Superman‘s big-screen debut!

David Corenswet (Twisters, Hollywood) leads the cast as Superman/Clark Kent, with Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. Joining them is Nicholas Hoult (X-Men, Juror #2) as the villainous Lex Luthor. The ensemble also includes Edi Gathegi (For All Mankind), Anthony Carrigan (Barry, Gotham), Nathan Fillion (The Suicide Squad), and Isabela Merced (Alien Romulus), among others.

The trailer teases a visually stunning and emotionally charged journey, with Superman grappling with his role as both a hero and a symbol of hope.

The Creative Team Behind the Film

James Gunn, known for his work on Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad, not only directs but also penned the screenplay. Gunn collaborates with frequent partners like cinematographer Henry Braham and production designer Beth Mickle. Costume designer Judianna Makovsky and composer John Murphy join the team to bring Superman’s world to life.

Producers Peter Safran and Gunn lead the project, with executive producers Nikolas Korda, Chantal Nong Vo, and Lars Winther overseeing the film.

Release Date and Where to Watch

Superman will soar into theaters and IMAX on July 11, 2025, with international audiences getting an early look starting July 9, 2025. Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film promises to captivate both longtime fans and new audiences alike.

 

james gunn superman movie

Director: James Gunn
Writer(s): James Gunn
Stars: David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced
Superman premieres in theaters and IMAX on July 11, 2025.

