Marvel Unveils Intense Trailer for “Daredevil: Born Again”

The wait is over! Marvel Studios has dropped the highly anticipated trailer for Daredevil: Born Again, giving fans a thrilling preview of what’s to come in the all-new Disney+ series premiering on March 4, 2025, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk Clash Again

In Daredevil: Born Again, Charlie Cox reprises his iconic role as Matt Murdock, the blind lawyer with extraordinary heightened abilities. As the head of a bustling law firm, Murdock fights for justice while grappling with the looming threat of his past. Opposite him, Vincent D’Onofrio returns as Wilson Fisk, the former mob boss-turned-political power player whose ambitions set the stage for an explosive confrontation.

“When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course,” reads the official logline, teasing a dark and gripping storyline.

An Ensemble Cast and Powerhouse Creative Team

Joining Cox and D’Onofrio are Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M. James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, Ayelet Zurer, and Jon Bernthal.

Behind the camera, the series boasts a stellar creative lineup led by showrunner Dario Scardapane. Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead (Moon Knight), Michael Cuesta (Dexter), Jeffrey Nachmanoff (Homeland), and David Boyd (The Walking Dead).

Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, and other Marvel heavyweights serve as executive producers, ensuring the series maintains the high standards fans expect from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A Unique Build-Up to the Trailer Drop

The road to the trailer’s release included cryptic teases and delays. Marvel first hinted at the drop with an Instagram Story featuring the ominous message “7 AM PT” against a blood-red background. Although initially scheduled for January 13, the trailer’s debut was postponed due to the L.A. wildfires. Fans were thrilled when their assumptions proved correct, and the trailer finally arrived.

What to Expect

Daredevil: Born Again blends intense action, emotional drama, and the gritty storytelling that fans have come to love. As Wilson Fisk ominously remarks to Matt Murdock in the trailer, “It’s not entirely unpleasant seeing you again,” setting the tone for a season filled with suspense and high stakes.

When and Where to Watch

Daredevil: Born Again premieres exclusively on Disney+ on March 4, 2025. Mark your calendars and prepare for a captivating new chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Director: Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, David Boyd

Writer(s): Dario Scardapane

Stars: Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Michael Gandolfini, Jon Bernthal

Daredevil: Born Again debuts March 4, 2025, on Disney+.