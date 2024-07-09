Official Trailer for “Gladiator 2” Released

Paramount Pictures has just released the highly anticipated trailer for Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator 2,” set to hit theaters on November 22. This action-packed sequel stars Paul Mescal as a grown-up Lucius, the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and the nephew of the original film’s antagonist, Commodus, played by Joaquin Phoenix.

In the sequel, Lucius has grown up in Numidia, a northern African region just beyond the reach of the Roman Empire. Sent there by his mother as a child, he returns to Rome as a gladiator, facing new enemies and reuniting with his mother.

Behind the Scenes

Ridley Scott chose Paul Mescal for the lead role after watching his breakthrough performance in “Normal People.” Scott and Mescal had a brief conversation before Scott decided Mescal was perfect for “Gladiator 2.” Mescal’s dedication to the role impressed his co-stars, with Pedro Pascal even giving him the nickname “Brick Wall Paul” due to his intense physical transformation.

Pascal shared, “He got so strong. I would rather be thrown from a building than have to fight him again. To go up against somebody that fit and that talented and that much younger…It’s brutal, man.”

Legacy of “Gladiator”

The original “Gladiator” starred Russell Crowe as Maximus, a Roman general who seeks vengeance against Commodus. The film was a massive box office success and won several Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Crowe. Hans Zimmer, who was nominated for Best Original Score for the original, returns to score the sequel.

“Gladiator 2” promises to bring the same intensity and epic storytelling as its predecessor, with a new generation of characters and conflicts. Fans can look forward to an unforgettable cinematic experience when the film releases on November 22.

Director: Ridley Scott

Writer(s): Peter Craig, David Scarpa

Stars: Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, with Connie Nielson and Denzel Washington

