What is On Call About?

On Call is a visceral, fast-paced police drama that dives into the lives of two Long Beach police officers as they navigate the challenges of protecting and serving their community. Incorporating a gritty cinéma vérité style with bodycam, dash-camera, and cellphone footage, the series delivers an unfiltered and immersive look into modern law enforcement.

The series stars Troian Bellisario (Pretty Little Liars) as Traci Harmon, a veteran officer with a strong moral compass who clashes with new law enforcement policies. Brandon Larracuente (The Good Doctor) plays Alex Diaz, an ambitious rookie officer learning to balance optimism with the harsh realities of the job.

The show also features:

Eriq La Salle (ER) as Sergeant Lasman, who also serves as an executive producer and directed multiple episodes.

Lori Loughlin (Fuller House) as Lieutenant Bishop.

Rich Ting (Tulsa King) as Sergeant Koyama.

On Call comes from Dick Wolf, the mastermind behind Law & Order and the Chicago series, alongside co-creators Tim Walsh and Elliot Wolf. Wolf Entertainment teams up with Universal Television and Amazon MGM Studios to bring this groundbreaking series to life.

In addition to its raw and authentic visuals, On Call shines a light on the humanity and challenges officers face every day. Troian Bellisario’s Traci Harmon embodies resilience and experience, while Brandon Larracuente’s Alex Diaz explores the realities of being a rookie in today’s complex policing environment. The dynamic between these two characters promises to captivate audiences.

When to Watch On Call

Prime Video will release all eight episodes of On Call on January 9, 2025. Fans of police dramas and gripping storytelling won’t want to miss this bold new addition to Prime Video’s lineup.