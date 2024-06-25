New Superman Set Photos Drop

Get ready Superman fans! It’s time to suit up and fly over some juicy new set photos that just hit the internet. Cleveland.com snagged some hot pics (and even a video!) of the upcoming Superman movie filming in Cleveland. The pics show our new Superman, David Corenswet, rocking the classic suit, and yes, that includes the iconic red trunks. But that’s not all! We also get a sneak peek of another DC hero joining the party: Mister Terrific! Played by the talented Edi Gathegi, Mister Terrific looks mighty sharp in a motorcycle jacket and mask.

For comic book fans, Mister Terrific is a big deal. This super-smart dude is a founding member of the Justice Society of America, known for his brains and brawns. Think Batman with a Ph.D. and a sweet motorcycle. He uses tricked-out gadgets, like a fancy sphere thingy called the T-Sphere, to hack computers and vanish into thin air.

Sure, Mister Terrific isn’t exactly a household name, but that might change soon. Director James Gunn, known for turning the Guardians of the Galaxy into a global phenomenon, seems excited to bring Mister Terrific to the big screen. Maybe he’ll be the next big superhero crush?

These new photos come on the heels of other exciting Superman scoops. Earlier this year, Gunn revealed Corenswet in the full Superman costume, complete with the red trunks (which, of course, caused a stir on social media). Last week, we also saw set photos showing the construction of a swanky new Daily Planet office… because even Superman needs a place to write his articles, right?

This new Superman flick, originally called Superman: Legacy, is a total reboot for the DC Universe. Production started earlier in 2024, and Gunn has been keeping fans in the loop with social media updates. He’s even swatted down some rumors and spilled the tea on the movie’s progress.

Mark your calendars, because Superman is set to soar into theaters on July 11, 2025. Get ready for some epic action, a fresh take on a classic hero, and maybe even an introduction to superhero Mister Terrific!