From Spidey to Serial Killers: Jon Watts to Direct “Murder 101” Movie

A thrilling new movie based on the smash-hit podcast “Murder 101” is swinging into development. Amazon MGM Studios just snagged the rights, and at the helm is none other than Jon Watts, the mastermind behind the epic Spider-Man: Homecoming trilogy.

Yup, you read that right. The director who brought us the web-slinging adventures of Tom Holland is now diving into the dark world of real-life murder investigations. But wait, there’s more! Watts isn’t just directing, he’s also producing alongside his wife, Dianne McGunigle, and Stephanie Lydecker from KT Studios.

Now, let’s get down to the juicy details of “Murder 101.” This film isn’t your typical whodunit. It’s based on the true story that unfolded in a small Tennessee town, a story that captivated millions through the power of podcasts.

Remember those high school students in your English class who dissected every detail of a classic murder mystery? Well, “Murder 101” takes that concept and cranks it up to eleven. A group of real-life students, along with their dedicated teacher, Alex Campbell, found themselves facing a real-life horror story, a serial killer on the loose in their own backyard.

Using their knowledge of criminal profiling, these brave students and their teacher became an unlikely investigative team. And guess what? Their efforts led to the capture of the actual serial killer!

So, how does Jon Watts fit into this picture? Well, Watts is no stranger to taking unexpected turns. He’s proven his talent for directing action-packed blockbusters with the Spider-Man films. But with “Murder 101,” he gets to explore a suspenseful and thought-provoking true story.

This project is a perfect match for Watts’ diverse skillset. He can bring the same level of captivating storytelling and character development to “Murder 101” that he brought to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Plus, with McGunigle and Lydecker on board, “Murder 101” has a dream team behind it. McGunigle brings her producing expertise, honed on projects like “Atlanta” and the upcoming “Wolfs” starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt. Lydecker, the mastermind behind KT Studios, is a true crime powerhouse. Her podcasts, including “Murder 101,” have amassed millions of listeners, proving her knack for captivating audiences with real-life mysteries.

With a compelling story, a talented director, and a powerhouse production team, “Murder 101” is shaping up to be a must-watch for true crime enthusiasts and movie buffs alike. While there’s no release date yet, keep your eyes peeled for updates.