First Look at Corenswet’s Superman in “Legacy”

DC fans, hold onto your Superman socks! James Gunn, the main man behind DC Studios, just dropped the first full-body pic of David Corenswet suited up as the new Superman in James Gunn’s “Superman.” Mark your calendars for July 11th, 2025, because that’s when this epic movie hits the big screen.

This ain’t your grandpappy’s Superman. Sure, the iconic S-shield is there, but it’s a bit dusty and battle-worn. This Superman looks like he’s been through some serious brawls – which, let’s be honest, is kinda what we expect from the Man of Steel. The pic shows Corenswet casually pulling up his boot while something crazy explodes in the background. Talk about calm under pressure! This glimpse doesn’t reveal much about the plot, but it definitely gets our brains buzzing about what kind of story Gunn has cooked up.

Here’s the deal: “Superman” is just the beginning of a whole new DC Universe, called “Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.” Forget origin stories – this jumps right into the action with a whole crew of superheroes and villains ready to rumble.

We’re talking about Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, and a whole bunch of other cool characters. Gunn even confirmed that these actors will be sticking around for future DCU projects. Sweet! But wait, there’s more! Chapter 1 of the DCU isn’t just movies. There’s also an animated series called “Creature Commandos” that’ll kick things off in late 2024. Looks like the DC Universe is about to explode with awesomeness!

Mark your calendars, dust off your Superman cape (or t-shirt, whatever), and get ready for a whole new era of DC awesomeness!

About the DCU

those epic DC movies you know and love? They’re getting a total refresh button. It’s like hitting restart on your favorite video game, but way cooler. This new DC Universe, dubbed “Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters,” is basically a brand new story with a fresh cast of characters. So, at least there’s no need to worry about keeping track of a million movies because this is your jumping-on point!

(Source: James Gunn)