Celebrate Eid With These 7 Gems on ZEE5 Global

Eid is more than just a holiday. It’s a whole vibe. After the last plate of biryani is demolished and your auntie has handed you that one crispy bill from her purse, the only thing left to do is kick back with some screen time. This year, ZEE5 Global brings the perfect mix of drama, comedy, and straight-up heart to your Eid weekend. Here are seven films guaranteed to spark joy, tears, or both—depending on your emotional bandwidth.

Mrs.

Sanya Malhotra is the heartbeat of Mrs., and let me tell you, she did not come to play. This film is a quiet storm. It tackles identity, marriage, and what happens when a woman says, “Nah, I need more.” With support from Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh, Mrs. hits different, especially for those who know what it means to shrink themselves for the sake of peace.

Game Changer

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani bring the fireworks in this political thriller that doesn’t just talk change—it delivers it. With S.J. Suryah playing chaos agent on full blast, Game Changer walks the tightrope between action and commentary. It’s ideal if your family wants something with punch—and we’re not talking mango flavor.

Kudumbasthan

Ever feel like your family’s one argument away from being a sitcom? Kudumbasthan understands. K. Manikandan and Saanve Megghana lead a cast that makes dysfunction look downright lovable. From shoes hiding diamonds to awkward in-laws, it’s the perfect comedy for that post-lunch food coma.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam

Venkatesh Daggubati and Aishwarya Rajesh headline this warm and fuzzy tale about coming home. If you’ve ever missed your family while pretending not to, this one will hit you in the feels. The soundtrack? Soothing. The message? Timeless. The tissues? Probably necessary.

Hisaab Barabar

R. Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh go head-to-head in this edge-of-your-seat thriller that says, “Justice isn’t always black and white.” Rashami Desai adds depth, and the plot delivers twists faster than your uncle changing the topic when you ask about that loan he never returned.

Identity

Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan give performances that are intense, thoughtful, and ripe for discussion. Identity isn’t afraid to tackle heavy topics, but it does so with style and sincerity. This is your serious film pick—the one that justifies the extra samosa.

Make Eid a Movie Moment

The beauty of ZEE5 Global is its ability to bring people together—no matter where they’re watching from. Whether you’re curled up in Chicago or vibing in Vizag, these films offer a perfect mix of tradition, transformation, and togetherness.

So, when the festivities mellow and the leftovers call your name, hit play on ZEE5 Global. This Eid, let cinema be your celebration.