Is Universal Bringing Back “The Mummy”?

Remember that time Brendan Fraser punched a giant scarab beetle in the face? Yeah, that was awesome. We’re talking about “The Mummy,” of course, the 1999 action-adventure flick that sent us on a wild ride through booby-trapped tombs and resurrected curses.

This Universal Pictures classic wasn’t exactly a critical darling, but it did two things very well: make a boatload of cash and become a total crowd-pleaser. Fraser’s charisma as Rick O’Connell, the dashing adventurer battling a mummy with a serious grudge (Imhotep, played by Arnold Vosloo), was pure box office gold.

Sequels, Spin-offs, and a Reboot That Bit the Dust

Universal tried to bottle that lightning in a sequel bottle, giving us “The Mummy Returns” in 2001. Same basic plot, more CGI, and a cameo from a young Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. It wasn’t bad, but it wasn’t quite the same. Then came “The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor” in 2008, which…well, let’s just say it’s best forgotten.

The studio even launched a spin-off based on The Rock’s character, “The Scorpion King,” but it didn’t exactly set the world on fire. Fast forward to 2017, and Universal swung for the fences with a Tom Cruise-led reboot. This time, the critics panned it, audiences stayed home, and the dream of a monster-mashing Dark Universe franchise died a swift death.

Here’s the thing: rumors just won’t stay buried. Whispers of a new “Mummy” movie keep shambling out of the desert. This time, it might not be a reboot or a direct sequel. Nope, according to insider Daniel Richtman, we could be looking at a prequel.

Fraser Fans Rejoice? Maybe?

A prequel would take us back in time before the events of the original film. Maybe we’d see the early days of Imhotep’s mummy-tude, or perhaps a younger Rick O’Connell (though that would mean recasting Fraser, which might be a tough sell considering his recent comeback). Speaking of Fraser, the man himself seems game to dust off his bullwhip. In a 2023 interview, he hinted at his interest in a return: “I’m not opposed to it… sign me up!”

Only time will tell if this prequel rumor gets legs or crumbles to dust. But one thing’s for sure: on July 5th, the original “Mummy” returns to theaters for its 25th anniversary. So dig out your popcorn, crank up the AC (because mummies are cold!), and get ready for a blast from the past. Just don’t read any ancient Egyptian scrolls out loud, okay? We wouldn’t want to wake up anything nasty.

