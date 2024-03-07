Inside Out 2 Trailer Debuts: Get Ready For New Emotions!

Get ready to revisit the world inside Riley’s head! The wait is over, because a brand new trailer, poster, and images have been released for Disney and Pixar’s highly anticipated sequel, Inside Out 2. This exciting film dives into the complex world of a teenager’s emotions, introducing a whole new cast of characters alongside the ones we already know and love.

New Emotions on the Block

The familiar faces of Joy (Amy Poehler), Anger (Lewis Black), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Fear (Tony Hale), and Disgust (Liza Lapira) are back, but they’re about to get a crash course in teenagehood. A brand new group of Emotions, perfectly tailored to the ups and downs of adolescence, joins the original crew.

Anxiety (Maya Hawke): This energetic ball of nerves keeps Riley on her toes, ensuring she’s prepared for every possible negative outcome.

This energetic ball of nerves keeps Riley on her toes, ensuring she’s prepared for every possible negative outcome. Envy (Ayo Edebiri): Green with envy (literally!), this Emotion longs for what everyone else has.

Green with envy (literally!), this Emotion longs for what everyone else has. Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos): The embodiment of teenage apathy, Ennui brings a lethargic vibe with a side of epic eye rolls.

The embodiment of teenage apathy, Ennui brings a lethargic vibe with a side of epic eye rolls. Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser): A blushing giant who prefers to stay hidden, Embarrassment is sure to bring some awkward teenage moments.

New Voices and Returning Favorites

Kensington Tallman takes over the role of Riley, now a high school student navigating the complex social landscape. She’ll encounter new characters like Valentina “Val” Ortiz (Lilimar), a hockey star everyone admires.

Diane Lane and Kyle MacLachlan return as Riley’s parents. Plus, familiar voices like Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green and Grace Lu round out her friends’ circle. Look out for new cast members like Yvette Nicole Brown and celebrity cameos from the hockey world!

About Inside Out 2

Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley. Just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone. Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as the voice of Joy. The voice cast also includes Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Tony Hale and Liza Lapira. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen, Inside Out 2 releases only in theaters June 14, 2024. Don’t forget to check out the new trailer for a sneak peek into what’s in store!

Inside Out 2 trailer: