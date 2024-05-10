Pixar Fest Gets Even More Delicious and Exciting!

Get ready for a double dose of Pixar fun at Disneyland Resort! Starting today, there’s more to see, eat, and experience during Pixar Fest, which runs all the way through August 4th.

Meet Meilin and Ming Lee!

The adorable mother-daughter duo from “Turning Red” are back for character meet-and-greets! Head over to Grizzly Peak at Disney California Adventure Park to share a moment with Meilin and Ming. Don’t forget to check the Disneyland app for specific locations and timings.

Pixar Foodie Fun Takes Over Disney California Adventure Park!

The wait is over! All six Pixar Fest marketplaces officially open today, offering delicious themed treats and dishes inspired by your favorite Pixar films. Here’s a taste of what you can expect:

Elemental Table (“Elemental“) – Savor smoky fire wood-inspired BBQ-spiced Impossible chicken with hot mustard sauce, pickles, and charred onions.

Hanger Management (“Inside Out“) – Indulge in joyful yellow comfort food – a cheesy mac and cheese with happy cheesy puffs!

Portorossa Pasta (“Luca“) – Dive into the flavors of the sea with sea monster lemonade and Portorossa pesto pasta.

Gusteau’s To-Go (“Ratatouille“) – Delight in classic Ratatouille dishes like Ratatouille pizzetta and sweet treats like the Gusteau macaron.

4Town Fav4*ites (“Turning Red“) – Channel your inner panda with the red panda bao, a jumbo-sized pork and vegetable bao served with a chili garlic sauce.

The Spark (“Soul“) – Warm your soul with chicken and potato waffles drizzled in peach cobbler sauce and cinnamon herb crumble.

For a complete guide to must-try dishes at the Pixar Fest marketplaces, be sure to check out the Pixar Fest foodie guide.

Pixar Fest Fun Lasts All Summer!

Don’t miss out on the Pixar magic! The new 2024 summer ticket offer lets you experience Pixar Fest alongside other exciting events happening throughout the summer. This special offer is valid for visits between June 10th and September 26th, 2024.

Here’s a glimpse of what else awaits you:

The return of the beloved “Fantasmic!” nighttime spectacular starts May 24th.

Fall favorite celebrations like Halloween Time and Plaza de la Familia kick off on August 23rd.

So grab your friends and family, and get ready for an unforgettable summer filled with Pixar fun at Disneyland Resort!