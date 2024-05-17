Discover the New Creators Club at Pixar Place Hotel

Disneyland Resort is thrilled to announce the opening of the Creators Club, a brand-new concierge lounge for club-level guests at Pixar Place Hotel. Opening on May 24, 2024, the Creators Club will offer a variety of exclusive amenities, including continental breakfast, wine and cheese receptions, beer, sparkling wine, evening hot bites, and desserts. A dedicated concierge will be available to assist guests, ensuring a seamless and luxurious experience. The lounge will feature concept art, maquettes, and even a snake ride vehicle from Jessie’s Critter Carousel, celebrating the creative collaboration between Walt Disney Imagineering and Pixar Animation Studios.

To gain access to the Creators Club, book a “Club Level” room at Pixar Place Hotel. If you already have a reservation and want to upgrade to a concierge-level room, contact a cast member at 714-520-5050 for assistance.

Guests and non-hotel visitors can also enjoy delicious eats at Small Bytes on the pool deck. The recently opened spot serves tasty dishes like shrimp ceviche, nachos, and soft pretzels. It’s a perfect place to enjoy refreshments and watch the fireworks on select evenings.

Small Bytes: Tasty Poolside Eats

As part of Pixar Fest, Pixar Place Hotel is hosting a limited-time speaker series for hotel guests. The lineup includes:

Peter Sohn, director of “Elemental” (Saturday, May 25)

Maurissa Horwitz, lead editor for “Inside Out 2” (Thursday, June 20)

Roger Gould, creative director of Theme Parks, Pixar Animation Studios (Saturday, July 13)

To attend the speaker series, guests staying at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort can book this complimentary offering with a cast member at the Front Desk, subject to availability.

Pixar Place Hotel offers even more exciting experiences! Enjoy themed guest rooms and common spaces, take a dip in Pixel Pool and the “Finding Nemo”-themed pool area, dine at Great Maple Modern American Eatery, grab coffee and quick bites at The Sketch Pad Café, and encounter special characters like Bing Bong and Joe Gardner.

Stay tuned for more updates and get ready to immerse yourself in the magic of Pixar at Pixar Place Hotel!