New Additions Coming to Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort

The Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort is about to get even more magical with new shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences on the way. From new retail shops to innovative dining concepts, there’s something for everyone to look forward to. Here’s an inside scoop on what’s coming soon, including opening dates and exciting details.

New Retail Shops Opening Soon

Opening December 6, 2024, this shop celebrates Marvel fandom with an industrial, high-energy vibe. Featuring a 9-foot Incredible Hulk sculpture smashing through the wall and Spider-Man perched atop the building, this store is perfect for superhero fans. Inside, discover comic books, collectibles, superhero-inspired apparel, and role-play toys for all ages. The inventory will refresh regularly, so every visit offers something new.

D-Lander Shop

Also opening on December 6, 2024, the D-Lander Shop will deliver trend-forward fashion in a light and modern space. With colorful designs, relaxing lounge areas, and stylish fitting rooms, this shop features co-branded collections from Kate Spade, Dooney & Bourke, and a dedicated Pandora Jewelry section.

Disney Wonderful World of Sweets

Arriving this winter, this whimsical confectionery shop introduces new treats like Werther’s Original Caramel Popcorn, alongside classic favorites like caramel apples and churro toffee. Watch the magic happen in exhibition kitchens as you shop for sweets perfect for gifting or enjoying yourself.

Parkside Market and Porto’s Bakery & Café

Parkside Market

Opening this winter, Parkside Market brings together four distinct locations under one roof, including Seoul Sister (Korean-style rice bowls), Sip & Sonder (coffee and small bites), and GG’s Chicken Shop (chicken sandwiches and salads). The second-floor Vista Parkside Market Bar will offer signature craft cocktails and scenic views of the district.

Porto’s Bakery & Café

For the first time ever, Porto’s introduces a sit-down dining experience alongside their iconic bakery items like Cheese Rolls and Potato Balls. With a full bar and enhanced ambiance, this Porto’s promises to be a unique addition to the Downtown Disney District.

Exciting New Dining Options

Arthur & Sons Steak and Bourbon

From Michelin-starred Chef Joe Isidori, this classic steakhouse will feature prime cuts of beef, seafood, sandwiches, and bourbon-based cocktails in a lively setting.

Pearl’s Roadside BBQ

Located next door, this quick-service eatery will serve pulled pork, brisket, smoked turkey, and house-made sauces, paired with craft beers and moonshine cocktails.

A Fresh Look for The LEGO Store

The LEGO Store is getting a makeover! While its refreshed interior will reopen soon, the store’s exterior will feature brand-new sculptures from LEGO Master Builders, adding even more color and creativity to the district.

Celebrate the Holiday Season

The merriest time of the year arrives at Downtown Disney from November 15, 2024, to January 6, 2025. Enjoy:

Nightly snowfall from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Downtown Disney LIVE! stage.

from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Downtown Disney LIVE! stage. A new holiday ornament cart with unique decor items.

with unique decor items. Chip and Dale’s Ornament Trail from November 22 to January 1, where guests can search for hidden ornaments and redeem an activity map for a holiday keepsake.

Plan Your Visit

With all these fantastic additions, there’s never been a better time to explore the Downtown Disney District. Whether you’re a fan of Marvel, a foodie, or a holiday enthusiast, there’s something exciting for everyone. Stay tuned for more updates, and mark your calendars for these thrilling openings!