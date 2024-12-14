Carry-On Review: A Heart-Pounding Cat-and-Mouse Game

Few action thrillers manage to balance high-stakes tension with genuine character development, but Jaume Collet-Serra‘s Carry-On delivers on both fronts. From its opening moments, the narrative plunges viewers into a nerve-wracking scenario that unfolds with relentless urgency. Anchored by a stellar performance from Taron Egerton, the story revolves around Ethan Kopek, a young TSA officer who finds himself caught in a deadly game of manipulation and moral dilemmas.

Premise:

Set against the bustling backdrop of Los Angeles International Airport during the holiday rush, the film expertly weaves a claustrophobic atmosphere, heightened by the stakes of Christmas Eve travel. The premise—a TSA officer blackmailed into letting a dangerous weapon through security—immediately grabs attention. It’s a fresh twist on the typical airport thriller, mixing elements of espionage, psychological warfare, and action into a fast-paced narrative that rarely lets up.

A Relatable Everyman in Over His Head:

Egerton brings depth and vulnerability to Ethan Kopek, making him a compelling protagonist. He’s not the seasoned action hero we might expect but an ordinary man thrust into extraordinary circumstances. Egerton’s portrayal captures Ethan’s escalating desperation as he grapples with the impossible choice of protecting his loved ones or upholding his sense of duty.

Sofia Carson’s Nora provides a grounding force for Ethan, and while her role as his supportive but strong-willed girlfriend could have easily been sidelined, she is given her moments to shine. Her character’s emotional stakes are woven into the larger narrative seamlessly, adding weight to the unfolding drama.

A Villain Worthy of the Suspense:

Jason Bateman’s portrayal of the Traveler is chillingly effective. Soft-spoken but menacing, his antagonist is the perfect foil to Ethan’s vulnerability. The Traveler’s calm demeanor belies his ruthlessness, making him a memorable and unsettling presence throughout the film. His ability to stay one step ahead of Ethan and the authorities keeps the audience on edge, wondering how far his web of control will extend.

Danielle Deadwyler’s Detective Elena Cole also deserves recognition for bringing gravitas to her role. As the investigating officer, she provides a necessary counterbalance to Ethan’s frantic maneuvering. Her determination and quick thinking add another layer of tension, especially as her investigation brings her closer to uncovering the truth.

A Thriller Built on Realism and Tension:

Director Jaume Collet-Serra excels at creating a suffocating sense of urgency. The film’s tightly wound pacing ensures that every scene feels consequential, with the stakes ratcheting higher as the clock ticks down. The airport setting is used to maximum effect, with its labyrinthine corridors, chaotic crowds, and security protocols adding layers of complexity to Ethan’s predicament.

The action sequences are grounded rather than over-the-top, making them all the more impactful. From intense confrontations in tight spaces to the climactic showdown aboard a plane, each set piece feels meticulously crafted to keep viewers engaged. The decision to focus on psychological tension rather than bombastic spectacle pays off, creating a film that feels both thrilling and plausible.

Themes of Morality and Sacrifice:

At its core, the film explores the moral dilemmas faced by individuals under extreme pressure. Ethan’s journey forces him to confront difficult questions about loyalty, responsibility, and the lengths one is willing to go to protect loved ones. These themes are explored without being heavy-handed, allowing the audience to empathize with Ethan’s plight without losing sight of the larger stakes.

The screenplay by T.J. Fixman deserves credit for its tight plotting and sharp dialogue. While some tropes of the genre are present—such as the ticking clock and the shadowy conspirators—the story avoids feeling derivative by imbuing its characters with depth and nuance.

Visuals and Atmosphere:

The cinematography by Lyle Vincent captures the bustling chaos of an airport during the holidays, contrasting the festive cheer with the underlying tension of the plot. The cold, metallic tones of the airport’s interiors mirror the sterile efficiency of its operations while amplifying the isolation Ethan feels as he navigates his ordeal.

Composer Lorne Balfe heightens the suspense with a pulsating score that complements the film’s pacing. The music swells at just the right moments, accentuating the urgency of key scenes without overpowering them.

Minor Flaws in the Narrative:

While the film succeeds on many fronts, it’s not without its shortcomings. Certain plot developments, particularly in the third act, require a suspension of disbelief that might stretch the patience of more discerning viewers. Additionally, some secondary characters, such as Lionel and Sarkowski, feel underdeveloped, serving primarily as plot devices rather than fully fleshed-out individuals.

The film’s finale delivers a payoff that feels earned, tying up loose ends while leaving room for reflection. It’s a rare example of a thriller that manages to stick the landing, providing a resolution that is both satisfying and thought-provoking.

Overall:

Carry-On stands out as a tense, character-driven drama that keeps audiences invested from start to finish. Its mix of psychological suspense, moral complexity, and well-executed action sequences makes it a compelling watch. While it doesn’t completely reinvent the genre, its strong performances and sharp direction elevate it above standard fare.

If you’re looking for a gripping, edge-of-your-seat thriller to kick off the holiday season, Carry-On delivers in spades.

Acting - 8/10 8/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 8/10 8/10

Plot/Screenplay - 8/10 8/10

Setting/Theme - 7.5/10 7.5/10

Watchability - 9/10 9/10

Rewatchability - 8/10 8/10 Overall 8.1/10 8.1/10