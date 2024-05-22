FANTASMIC! Returns to Disneyland With New Thrills

The Rivers of America will once again come alive with the power of imagination as “Fantasmic!,” Disneyland Resort’s longest-running nighttime spectacular, returns this Friday, May 24 to Disneyland Park.

New Special Effects and Reimagined Battle Scene

The beloved nighttime show returns with exciting new special effects and a reimagined battle scene between Sorcerer Mickey and Maleficent. In this thrilling update, Maleficent dons her dark gown and wields her powerful scepter to ascend to a height of 35 feet, appearing to ignite the Rivers of America in flames. This dramatic scene promises to captivate audiences with its intensity and visual spectacle.

Classic and New Scenes to Delight Fans

“Fantasmic!” will also bring back the iconic “Peter Pan” scene, enhanced with the addition of The Lost Boys. They join Peter Pan and Wendy in their battle against Captain Hook on a pirate ship, adding more excitement to this fan-favorite sequence. The blend of classic moments and new elements ensures that both longtime fans and first-time viewers will be enchanted.

Nightly Viewings and How to Watch

The nighttime spectacular will feature two nightly viewings. Guests should check the Disneyland app and Disneyland.com for the latest entertainment showtimes. Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests can enter the viewing area via Frontierland and are encouraged to check with the nearest Cast Member for directions to the appropriate area.

Reserved Viewing Options

For those looking for a reserved viewing experience, Disneyland offers “Fantasmic!” dining packages. These packages are available at Blue Bayou Restaurant, River Belle Terrace, and Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante. These dining packages provide a delightful meal followed by a reserved spot to watch the show, making for a memorable evening at the park.

Summer Ticket Offer

“Fantasmic!” returns just in time for the start of summer, and guests can experience the nighttime spectacular with Disneyland’s new 2024 summer ticket offer. This limited-time ticket offer is valid for visits from June 10 to September 26, 2024. Guests taking advantage of this offer can also enjoy PixarFest through August 4, and experience fall celebrations like Halloween Time and Plaza de la Familia, starting on August 23. Tickets for this offer go on sale on Disneyland.com starting May 29.

Don’t Miss the Magic

With its blend of new enhancements and cherished scenes, “Fantasmic!” promises to be a highlight of the summer at Disneyland Park. Be sure to secure your tickets and plan your visit to witness this spectacular show that brings Disney magic to life on the Rivers of America.