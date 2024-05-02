Beat the Summer Heat with Disneyland’s Magical Deals!

Calling all Disney fans! Summer is just around the corner, and Disneyland Resort is offering incredible ways to save on your next adventure. Get ready for thrilling rides, beloved characters, and unforgettable experiences – all at a discounted price!

Save Big on Theme Park Tickets:

Disneyland Resort is offering a limited-time 3-Day Disneyland Ticket Offer, perfect for families or groups looking for a multi-day adventure. Here’s the breakdown:

Prices start as low as $50 per child (ages 3-9) and $83 per adult, per day!

Choose admission for Monday-Thursday for even greater savings.

Tickets are valid for use between June 10th and September 26th, 2024.

Enjoy the flexibility of non-consecutive days – spread the magic throughout your trip!

Upgrade your experience (optional):

Park Hopper tickets allow you to visit both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park in the same day.

Disney Genie+ service helps you save time waiting in lines for select attractions.

Don’t Miss These Summer Highlights:

Pixar Fest: Celebrate friendship and beyond with colorful décor, themed food and beverages, and special entertainment through August 4th, 2024.

Fantasmic!'s Return: Witness Mickey Mouse's magical journey with a refreshed nighttime spectacular starting May 24th, 2024.

Witness Mickey Mouse’s magical journey with a refreshed nighttime spectacular starting May 24th, 2024. Early Start to Halloween Time: Get spooky early! Halloween festivities begin on August 23rd, 2024.

Plaza de la Familia: Immerse yourself in the spirit of Día de los Muertos with cultural experiences starting August 23rd, 2024.

Thrilling Adventures Await:

Extend the Magic with Hotel Deals:

Make your Disneyland trip even more special with a stay at one of the resort’s beautiful hotels!

Save up to 25% on stays of 4 nights or longer at select Disney hotels (valid for bookings between May 29th and September 12th, 2024).

Enjoy 20% off on select Sunday-Thursday nights with no minimum stay required.

Ready to Book Your Dream Disneyland Vacation?

Head over to Disneyland.com or contact a travel professional to secure your discounted tickets and hotel stay. Don’t miss out on this chance to experience the magic of Disneyland for less!

This summer, create memories that will last a lifetime at Disneyland Resort!