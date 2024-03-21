Fire and Fury Return: House of the Dragon Trailer Heats Up! (#HOTD)

Yo Thronesfam, buckle up! It’s been two years since House of the Targaryen fam drama first scorched our screens, and guess what? The wait is finally over. That’s right, get ready for another season of epic battles, backstabbing betrayals, and of course, dragons … oh, the glorious dragons! HBO dropped not one, but TWO House of the Dragon trailers for season 2, each one hotter than Drogon breathing fire on a Dothraki horde. Let’s break it down, because choosing a side is gonna be the hardest decision you make all summer.

Team Green House of the Dragon Trailer: Rise of the Greens

First up, we got the Greens, reppin’ Queen Alicent Hightower and her son Aegon. This trailer is all about tradition, duty, and that whole “rightful heir” business. Aegon’s gotta be king, that’s the law, right? Plus, there’s some serious mama bear vibes coming from Alicent, ready to protect her cub at all costs.

Should you join Team Green? If you dig stability, order, and the whole “respect the crown” thing, then the Greens might be your crew. Plus, who doesn’t love a good underdog story? (Even though they ain’t exactly underdogs…)

Team Black House of the Dragon Trailer: Fire and Blood

Now, let’s talk Team Black. Led by the fierce Rhaenyra Targaryen, these folks ain’t messing around. They were wronged, their family was disrespected, and Rhaenyra’s ready to reclaim what’s rightfully hers… the Iron Throne. This trailer is all about vengeance, fire, and some seriously impressive dragon action.

Should you join Team Black? If you’re down with girl power, fighting for what’s yours, and giant fire-breathing lizards, then Team Black is calling your name. Plus, Rhaenyra’s got some serious sass! I respect that.

The Movie Blog Needs YOU!

Look, here at The Movie Blog, we’re hyped for Game of Thrones House of the Dragon season 2. But guess what? We need your help to decide how deep we dive. If the hype is real and the comments are lit, then you better believe we’ll be dissecting every episode, dragon scale, and sassy remark.

So, let us know in the comments below – are you #TeamBlack or #TeamGreen? Let the Targaryen smackdown commence!

agon – Black Trailer