Michael Keaton Returns in “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” Debut Teaser

Step into the whimsically eerie world of Beetlejuice as we unveil the debut teaser of “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”! Directed by visionary filmmaker Tim Burton, this supernatural comedy promises a wild ride through the afterlife. In this highly anticipated teaser, viewers are treated to glimpses of the iconic striped suit and ghostly antics that define Beetlejuice’s character. The teaser sets the stage for a delightfully quirky adventure, hinting at a fresh take on the beloved characters and story.
Director: Tim Burton
Writer(s): Mike Vukadinovich
Stars: Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice comes to theaters September 6, 2024.