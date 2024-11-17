Looking back at 2024, it is fair to say that Netflix has rendered some of the movie content to its massive audience. Usually, I have a love-hate relationship with Netflix movies, but looking back at the new releases of this year, we have quite a cue of chart-topping films. Films that were adored by fans and loved by critics. Wrapping the year up, we have lined up Top 5 New Movies on Netflix Released in November. From lighthearted rom-coms to Oscar-worthy performances, November has a lot to offer.

1. The Piano Lesson

August Wilson’s iconic play finally adapted. The plot is set in the 1950s, capturing a complicated narrative centered around a piano. A sacred family heirloom that tells a tale of unresolved trauma. The story unfolds into a tug between Willie, who wants to sell it and Berniece who’s against the idea. Starring Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Danielle Deadwyler and Ray Fisher, it is one to look forward to.

2. Joy

If you love movies about scientific discoveries like me, this one’s for you. Joy recounts the extraordinary story of the world’s first test tube baby. Robert Edwards and surgeon Patrick Steptoe embark on a remarkable journey of battling against infertility and creating IVF. From the lens of embryologist Jean Purdy, the film pays homage to these three incomparable scientists who brought the joys of parenthood to countless families.

3. Emilia Perez

A strong contender for Oscars, presenting Selena Gomez, Karla Sofia Gascon, and Zoe Saldana in lead roles. The Mexican drug cartels with a trans-twist and musical touches is nothing you’ve ever seen before. Breaking barriers of self-expression, cultural identity, and social freedom, it is one of the most anticipated releases of this year.

4. Our Little Secret

A holiday-turned fiasco. Lindsay Lohan is returning with another rom-com this year after working on The Irish Wish and Falling For Christmas. As Avery arrives to celebrate Christmaswith his boyfriend, she finds his ex-boyfriend dating his sister. And that’s where their little secret takes over the holiday season.

5. The Snow Sisters

Based on the book by Maja Lunde and Lisa Aisato, this beautiful children’s story will lift your holiday sprites in the best way. As an eleven-year-old boy drifts away from the warm and homely joy of Christmas, he meets Hedwig who is extremely fond of Christmas. However, Hedwig is both mysterious and positively enigmatic.

We still have a month more to go before 2024 is over. And yet we’re loaded with promising content to look forward to. Which one of these Top 5 New Movies on Netflix are you excited for? Let us know in the comments.

Happy Watching!