Ranking the Top 10 Robert Pattinson Performances

Robert Pattinson’s film career is nothing short of spectacular. When he started his career as a romantic sweetheart who picked up lovable roles (like those high school boyfriends he played), no one could believe how versatile of an actor he’d become. Winning hearts in movies like Twilight, he became one of the best actors in Hollywood. In honor of his newest collaboration with the legendary Christopher Nolan, here’s a throwback at some of his stellar performances over the years.

1. Cosmopolis (2012)

The emotionless, cold, and utterly robotic Eric Parker isn’t someone you get to see every day. The billionaire roams around New York City with his wicked charm. It is one of those characters that gained charm by being unreasonably weird. His pure detachment from the world and intricate inner thoughts are what made him unique. And without a doubt, Pattinson did him justice.

2. Tenet (2020)

In Tenet, Christopher Nolan brings his sci-fi magic to the screen. Pattinson’s mysterious role is enigmatic and nuanced, adding a complex layer to the film. Neil brings a fresh vibe to the cold nature of the film. His brotherly affection and simple emotional side is a perfect foil to Washington’s serious character which blends perfectly with the overall tone of the movie.

3. The Childhood of a Leader (2015)

Playing the young American diplomat is Robert’s one underrated performance. Standing out in a film that’s about one of the most complicated figures in history, is nothing less than an achievement. His bold aura and magnetic acting viewed his true commitment to the director’s vision.

4. The Devil All Time (2020)

Despicable and delirious. Robert Pattinson in Antonio Campos’ psychological thriller gives away this grotesque energy as he brings his sinister charm onscreen. The Southern accent emphasizes his moral misconduct even more. Thanks to him we get the creepy and bleak movie about a preacher who exploits faith.

5. The King (2019)

Navigating David Michôd’s epic period piece alongside Timothée Chalamet, Pattinson’s portrayal of malice and devious cruelty serves big time. His comical yet menacing acting within the French setting allows Pattinson to break through the boundaries of his craft and test his range as the ultimate antagonist. He undoubtedly left a lasting impression, without being the central figure in the movie.

6. The Batman (2022)

The vigilante of Gotham City, the masked hero, and the rich billionaire aka Batman returned once again to the big screen, this time with a little twist. It was one of the most anticipated releases of 2022 and how it blew the critics up. Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne surely brought his version of the renowned superhero to the screen. A role that has been played immaculately by A-list actors is hard to play. However, Pattinson came out restoring the authenticity all while bringing his impression of the character.

7. High Life (2019)

Monte is introspective and struggles through the hardships of an isolated life in deep space. His journey is packed with fear, survival, and uncertainty of life. As he goes through deep existential questions and contemplates his way through life, Pattinson delivers minimalism most uniquely.

8. The Rover (2014)

A lost guy who’s both naive and vulnerable. The Rover made the actor push through his range and bring out the emotional disability and physical awkwardness. The fragility through which does justice to the role is highly commendable.

9. The Lighthouse (2019)

When you share the screen with someone as legendary as Willem Dafoe, you better bring your A-game and Robert Pattinson did exactly that. Apart from his amazing performance as an actor, he balanced the claustrophobia, hallucinations, and the emotional weight of the lighthouse keeper amazingly. It is surely one unforgettable highlight of his career.

10. Good Time (2016)

The charismatic and complicated Connie Nikas is one of Pattinson’s best performances of all time. He immerses himself completely into the role as he plays a criminal who strives to get his little brother out of jail. This is probably my favorite performance of him on this list.

It is important to acknowledge Patinson’s contributions to contemporary cinema. Which one of his performances is your favorite? Don’t forget to let us know in the comments.