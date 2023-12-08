The 2024 Golden Scythe Horror Awards Nominations!

Buckle up because the horror realm is buzzing with excitement! The 2nd Annual Golden Scythe Horror Awards just dropped their nominations, and guess what? Emma Tammi’s spine-chilling adaptation of “Five Nights at Freddy’s” is taking center stage. The film is receiving a staggering 18 nominations, including the coveted “Best Picture” category.

Picture this: animatronic nightmares, heart-pounding suspense, and a box office triumph. “Five Nights at Freddy’s” didn’t just haunt our dreams; it smashed records, raking in a mind-blowing $291.7 million against a modest $20 million budget. Blumhouse Productions must be doing a happy dance, as this film officially snags the title of their highest-grossing worldwide release, edging past the eerie success of “Split” from back in 2016.

Now, let’s talk talent. Josh Hutcherson is in the running for “Best Actor in a Leading Role,” bringing the character to life with a dash of terror and a sprinkle of brilliance. Elizabeth Lail and Matthew Lillard also earned their stripes with nominations for “Best Actress in a Supporting Role” and “Best Actor in a Supporting Role,” respectively.

But hold on, it’s not all about animatronics and jump scares. The competition is fierce, with other standout horror flicks like “Evil Dead Rise,” “Saw X,” and “Scream VI” vying for the spotlight.

Mark your calendars, horror fam! The Golden Scythe Awards ceremony is set to go down on January 27, 2024. It’s going to be a global fright fest, live-streamed on the official website.

Calgary, AB (December 8, 2023) – This morning, the Golden Scythe Horror Awards’ president Caillou Pettis announced the nominations for the 2nd Annual Golden Scythe Horror Awards, on the association’s official website.

Winners of the 2024 Golden Scythe Horror Awards will be revealed during the live-streamed event, which will be broadcast globally via the association’s official website homepage, on January 27, 2024.

For the full list of nominees and to stay in the loop on all things horror, head over to GoldenScytheHorrorAwards.com.