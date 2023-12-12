All the Highlights From the 2024 Golden Globe Nominations

December – what a month! With the holidays approaching and the promise of a new year, it’s a time for reflection and appreciation. And what better way to do that than by reflecting on some of the best films and television series of the last year? The Golden Globes are right around the corner and will air on January 7th, 2024. So, here are all of the highlights from the 2024 Golden Globe nominations!

The Highlights From The 2024 Golden Globe Nominations – A Year of Firsts

The awards ceremony has seen more than its fair share of scandals since its inception in 1944. They were previously backed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association but were recently acquired by Dick Clark Productions. The 2024 ceremonies will be the first time that the studio has produced the ceremonies, so it’s bound to be an eventful one. A host has yet to be named, but Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner will be the showrunners for the event.

The Globes have also announced two new categories for the show. The first category is Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television. The second is Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. This award is designed to highlight films that have had some sort of cultural impact, regardless of their critical success. The nominees for the new award are:

The list is full of box office achievements and films that have received plenty of word-of-mouth all year round, even if they may not all be “Awards Worthy” films. We’re eager to see where the votes go for this category. But if I had to place bets, my money would be on Barbie.

Other Noteworthy Nominations From The Golden Globes

Some nominees are seeing their names on the list for the first time, including Hayao Miyazaki (The Boy and the Heron) and Charles Melton (May December.) Meanwhile, Meryl Streep has just broken a record, and it’s her own. She has surpassed herself as the actress with the most nominations. With her nod for Only Murders in the Building, Streep has earned 33 nominations at the Golden Globes.

Another record-breaker this year is Succession. The series, which wrapped up earlier this year, has 9 Golden Globes nominations for 2024, making it one of the highlights of the ceremony. This sets a record and has them beating the competitors in total number of nominations. It has been nominated in every category it was eligible for and has two categories with multiple nominees (Best Actor and Actor in a Supporting Role on TV.)

We’re Ready To See The Show!

There are plenty of highlights for the 2024 Golden Globe nominations. There are a few surprises, but nothing too mind-blowing, nor are there many heartbreaking snubs. In a year with plenty of firsts and record-breakers, we’ll be sure to tune in. You can see the full list of nominees here.

Tune in to the ceremony on January 7th. The Golden Globes will air on CBS and Paramount+. Let us know who you’ll be rooting for!