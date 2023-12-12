The “Animal” On A Rampage: A Son’s Quest For Vengeance!

A son’s love for his father can be unconditional. Business magnate Balbir Singh’s (Anil Kapoor) son Ranvijay (Ranbir Kapoor) was neglected by him since childhood. Balbir ultimately sent Ranvijay to a US boarding school because of his immoral behavior.

Check Out Ranbir Kapoor as the “Animal”!

Ranvijay returned to India after completing his education. He is able to find his childhood love but she is preparing to marry another man. He eloped with her to the US where they had two children. After eight years, Ranvijay got the news that his father was shot in an assassination attempt.

Hearing this, he returned to India and set out with his gang of armed Sardaars to find the assassin. Get ready to witness the aggression! Check out this savage action-thriller to witness the thunderous confrontation of Ranbir Kapoor with Bollywood’s veteran actor Bobby Deol who plays the lead villain, Abrar Haque!

Animal (2023) Official Trailer:

The Good:

The aggressive animal is unleashed! I bet you have never heard of a lethal story like this one. The story of “Animal” is unique. This is something that has never been written.

This is a brutal action-thriller from the director of the superhit hostile film “Kabir Singh”. Ranbir has been given a raw and hostile look to make him look Alpha. Looks like director Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanted to bring back the character of Kabir Singh in a murderous avatar. Apart from being a murderer, the character Ranvijay is an expert pilot. He knows how to fly his private plane, place it on autopilot, and make love to his newlywed wife while traveling to the US.

“Arjan Vailly” The Beast Unleashed!

Many parts of the screenplay are absolutely menacing and have brutal moments of mass massacre. Loud gunfights, gang wars, ruthless killings, axe fights, fistfights, bombings, slashing throats, ripping out body parts, you can name them all! As the interval approaches, the scenes turn nasty. It’s Ranbir Kapoor unleashing himself as an animal in terms of attitude and ferocity. In this we see that he and his gang kill loads of henchmen. At the climax, he single-handedly takes on a dreadful assassin in a bloody shitless fistfight. Bobby Deol’s transformation as the antagonist is amazing! Disappointingly, even after being the lead villain, he gets a small screen time.

The action choreography, background musical beats, camerawork, and visual effects in Animal are outstanding. This blood-curdling action-thriller has a massive casting that involves veteran actor Anil Kapoor as Ranvijay’s father along with other veterans like Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and Suresh Oberoi in supporting roles. Siddhant Karnick in the character of Balbir’s son-in-law was always in a tiff with Ranvijay. He ultimately gets choked to death after Ranvijay finds out that he was involved in Balbir’s assassination attempt.

The Bad:

Although Animal is engaging, you may lose your patience while watching it. This movie has a massive runtime of almost 3 hours and 30 minutes. This makes it one of the longest movies ever made in Indian cinema. I bet it is difficult for many of us to sit in a theater hall for that long! Despite the intensity, the screenplay has some emotionally loose moments between a father and his son and a husband and his wife that can bore you.

Animal justifies extramarital affairs which is not praiseworthy. Ranbir has fired up the screens with his on-screen chemistry with two women. This movie is not fit for children and teenagers. It contains intense lip-locking scenes of Ranbir with his on-screen wife Rashmika Mandanna and semi-nude sex scenes of him with Tripti Dimri, with whom he cheats on his beloved wife after his heart transplant surgery. The astonishing part is that his wife went crazy after hearing about his affair but forgave him when he fired a bullet.

Certain instances in the movie are disgusting. Bobby Deol as Abrar Haque was even more savage than Ranbir. He can be seen ruthlessly murdering a man during his own marriage ceremony and forcefully making out with his newlywed wife in front of his wedding guests. He did so after hearing the frustrating news of his brother Asrar’s (Babloo Prithveeraj) death. I would have appreciated it if such horrific scenes were not included.

Also, Animal promotes alcohol and smoking. Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol can be seen smoking in many scenes. My advice to our readers is that you can copy the attitude and fitness regimes of these stars but it is not wise to follow what they do in movies.

The Verdict:

Bollywood’s chocolate boy Ranbir is trying to become Alpha! Or is the aggression of the “Animal” over-hyped? Where is the Alpha Male? Does committing gruesome murders make one an alpha male?

Here Ranbir as Ranvijay can be seen addressing himself as an alpha male but I think he is nothing more than a cold-blooded psychopath murderer, a ferocious animal who is instinctively attached to his negligent father. Besides, Ranbir is too skinny to be addressed as an Alpha. He needs to beef up to become a real Alpha.

Imagine a world where there are no cops. That’s where the “Animal” rampages! An astonishing fact about this unrealistic story is that there are no cops! The movie fades far away from reality. People are mercilessly killing each other and later celebrating.

Or is this signifying the powers exercised by the rich and the influential in India? Can they commit murders and walk free? Whatever may be the case, leave all analysis aside. It’s time to enjoy this menacing movie. Don’t miss this intensified crazed-out confrontation between two savage beasts!