How SAG-AFTRA and WGA Strikes Are Affecting Television

Weathering the unexpected storm of writer’s strike, it seems Hollywood has much more to lose than what meets the eye. With the brain and muscles of the industry on the roads, movies aren’t the only projects that are being affected. While our favorite under-production shows are delayed for release on streaming platforms, live television shows are also about to become a gleeful memory.

We made you a list of some of the most anticipated shows and how they will be affected by the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Emily in Paris

Netflix’s hit show Emily in Paris‘s fourth season is currently in development. But the production is reportedly delayed by two months due to the strikes.

Stranger Things

The Duffer brothers are all set to create the final season of the biggest show on Netflix. However, the production is being highly affected by the writer’s strike. The two announced that they are trying their best to crack some deal with those on strike so that everyone can begin working immediately.

House of Dragons

House of Dragons, which is the prequel to HBO’s record-breaking show Game of Thrones, is coming back with its second season. Due to the affiliation of actors with Equity U.K.’s Local Union, the project isn’t facing any U.S. strike restrictions and is, therefore, developing progressively.

Apples Never Fall

Another victim of the strike is Peacock’s Apples Never Fall which was about to be released this year but is no longer blessing our screens. The only cause for this delay is the SAG-AFTRA strikes as the show’s production was about to kick off earlier this year but hasn’t started yet.

Industry

Another TV show that has ties with UK actors! Industry won’t go through any problematic situation before it is released on HBO so, isn’t affected by the strikes.

Interview With the Vampire

You won’t be seeing the second season of Interview With the Vampire for some time. As it is associated with AMPTP and some of the show’s actors are with SAG, its production has been delayed.

The Last of Us

The second season of the show The Last of Us is also delayed. According to reports, there are no writers available to write the script of the show due to the strike.

The Handmaid’s Tale

The sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale has also stalled due to the same reason that was for The Last of Us, that is, the unavailability of writers.

How will the strike impact Broadcast Television?

Television networks are greatly at risk due to the WGA strikes. Shows like Evil, Bunk’d, P-Valley, While You Were Breeding, Abbott Elementary, Ghost, Chicago Procedurals, and Night Court have all been delayed and paused production.

Moreover, late-night shows will be highly impacted and are about to be discontinued. Since these shows heavily rely on writers for updated scripts on hot topics, it is impossible to have those running in the absence of writers. Popular shows like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Night With Seth Meyers, Saturday Night Live, and The Daily Show have all halted productions.

What does it mean for the streaming platforms?

Overall, the strikes are most likely to affect streaming platforms a lot less than television because of the many stacked projects they have that are lined up for premiering. Nonetheless, there’s still a chance that the subscription of some of these services will go through a high churn. According to Whip Media, Hulu will most likely lose the largest number of subscribers as a result of these strikes, putting other platforms at a potential risk.

Let us know what shows’ delay saddened you the most in the comments below.