Top 10 Most Anticipated Releases of February 2024

The month of February is promising the best of cinema with new movie releases! From brand-new theatrical releases to our favorite films coming to streaming platforms, there’s a lot to be excited about. Here are 10 of the most awaited films, packed with drama, romance, and everything in between, coming out this month.

BOX OFFICE FEBRUARY RELEASES

Lisa Frankenstein

Lisa Frankenstein, set to be released on 9th February, is the perfect cinematic embodiment of “love just happens”. Starring Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse, it’s the darkly quirky story of a misunderstood girl who brings a corpse back to life and makes it her life’s mission to turn him into the man of her dreams.

Argylle

There’s a fine line between fantasy and reality, but Argylle just might make an exception on 2nd February. Starring Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa (in her cinematic debut), Bryce Dallas Howard, and Sam Rockwell, Argylle follows the story of an author whose recent fictional work comes to life and things take a dangerous turn real quick. What can we say? Imagination can run wild.

Bob Marley: One Love

Based on the life of the iconic music sensation, Bob Marley, Bob Marley: One Love is all about the ups and downs the Jamaican reggae singer faced when climbing the ladder of success and leaving his mark on the world. The film is set to be released on 14th February and it stars Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch, and James Norton.

Drive-Away Dolls

Forget Thelma and Louise. The upcoming comedy adventure feature Drive-Away Dolls, starring Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Pedro Pascal, is going off the rails in the best way. It’s scheduled for release on 23rd February and it follows two girls going on a road trip to Tallahassee for a new beginning, however, things turn south when they come across a gang of rookie criminals.

Ordinary Angels

Heartwarming, tear-jerking, and equally spectacular, Ordinary Angels, starring Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson, shows how a hairdresser brings the Louisville community together, to help a widowed father to save his daughter from a life-altering ailment. Scheduled for release on 23rd February, it is based on a true story that took place in the 1994 North American Cold Wave.

STREAMING PLATFORM RELEASES

1. Past Lives (Paramount Plus/Showtime)

Nora and Hae Sung’s tear-jerking, unfinished romance is coming to your TV screens on 2nd February. Celine Song’s stunning articulation of fate, the choices we make, and soulmates leaves the audience with a bittersweet aftertaste. The Oscar-nominated movie revolves around Nora, a happily married writer who reconnects with her childhood sweetheart. After meeting Hae Sung, Nora realizes that her feelings for him are putting their lives in emotionally messed-up states.

Midsommar (Max)

Florence Pugh’s epic horror flick is all you need to watch to kick off the vibrant spring. A young woman who accompanies her boyfriend to a midsummer festival finds out the creepy rituals aren’t what she planned to witness. The juxtaposition of sprightly aesthetics and disturbing visuals creates a bizarre yet phenomenal portrayal of modern-day horror. Check out this quirky tale on 1st February on Max.

The Great Gatsby (Netflix)

Extravagant parties, grand mansions, dripping wealth, and on top of everything, Leonardo DiCaprio as Gatsby! A masterful adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald transports you to a dreamscape of early America offering themes of love, friendship, and jealousy. Give a chance to Bazz Luhrmann to make you fall in love with the flamboyant characters and Lana Del Rey’s mystical soundtrack.

Pride and Prejudice (Peacock)

One of the most formidable duos, Joe Wright and Keira Knightley come together in another epic period film, and that too an extraordinary one. Jane Austen’s classic romance comes alive with a sensuality that one could only dream of. Mathew Macfadyen embodies the swoon-worthy Mr. Darcy, fitting perfectly in rustic old England. Mark your calendars for February 1 because it’s time to revisit this ultimate romance before spring.

The Notebook (Max)

You can now enjoy Nicholas Spark’s much-celebrated love story The Notebook on Max from 1st February. Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams’ amazing chemistry takes us on an emotional ride when an heiress falls in love with an ordinary worker. This timeless romance is all you need in the month of love.

Although the first week of February has flown by, there’s still plenty of time for some good movies. These releases might just be your new favorites. Let us know which ones you are watching or rewatching.