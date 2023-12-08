Matthew Vaughn’s New Spy Thriller “Argylle” Deserves All the Hype

Mathew Vaughn is back with another anticipated movie and people are practically drooling over it. Mix in action, with a bit of suspense, and top it off with a stunning cast, and voila! Argylle is coming out on February 2, 2024. Here is why this movie seems beyond intriguing.

First thing’s first, the trailer is a must-watch, so if anyone hasn’t blessed their eyes with this 2-minute masterpiece, then check it out right now:

Plot with a Hook

Matthew Vaughn never disappoints with his imagination and Argylle seems pretty promising too. The trailer is deceiving in the best way and it opens with Henry Cavill as Agent Argylle and Dua Lipa as his archenemy, LaGrange, waltzing in a glamorous ballroom. This scene is actually from a book that Elly Conway is writing in her yet-to-be-released book Argylle. The trailer turns funny and action-packed as it progresses and unbeknownst Elly finds out through an ally-cum-spy, with killer fighting moves, that she’s in danger and a very malicious organization is anticipating her book release. The duo goes from city to city, accompanied by Elly’s adorable cat, Alfie, being chased down by armed men.

Make Way for The Lord of Spyverse Flicks

The maker of the infamous Kingsman series, Matthew Vaughn is set to make a comeback, with his new film filled with action, thriller, and comedic moments. The idea behind Argylle is gripping and intriguing, and fans are excited to see more of what the movie has in stores.

Argyle has a surprising rating of PG-13, which is very tame, compared to his other R-rated, gore-heavy, and violent films. This is the first time, since X-Men: First Class, that Vaughn’s work is considered family-friendly.

A Cast that Dreams Are Made of

The cast is also another hot topic in Argylle. Matthew Vaughn isn’t shy when it comes to casting the best of the best from the pool of actors. The cast is a group of crème de la crème from elite actors, singers, and even WWE wrestlers. For starters, the main stars of the film are Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa (in her debut film role). But wait, there’s more. Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson, Bryan Cranston, and Rob Delaney are also part of this star-studded film.

Interesting Argylle Tidbits

There are some mind-boggling facts about Argylle and it only adds to the hype. Firstly, the trailer is made from the first 28 minutes of the film, so one can only imagine how the plot will thicken as the next 100 minutes of the movie unravel.

Furthermore, Elly’s cat, Alfie is not a CGI cultivation, rather it’s Claudia Schiffer, Vaughn’s better-half’s cat, Chip. It’s rumored that Alfie is more than just a fluff of meows. Regardless, fans will have to wait and find out for themselves.