Top 12 Movies And Series To Watch This Fall

Crisp autumn air has taken over, the roads are covered with golden leaves, and you’re snuggling in the blankets in your favorite cardigan. Now all that is missing is a heavy mug of hot cocoa and a good movie that is enough to sweep away all your stress.

After the chill, vibrant, and upbeat summer season, fall sneaks into our lives with its warm, cozy, and feel-good rage. To some people, it’s the time to savor sadness, others may give in to the spooky spirits of Halloween, and some just want to embrace the rust and mustard color palette to enjoy a new version of nature. Whichever mood you find yourself in, here are the top 12 movies to enjoy autumn in its full bloom.

Let’s get started!

The Harry Potter Series

Starting this list with the classic tales of magic, filled with spells, wizardry, and the exotic gothic castle of Hogwarts. Enjoy the ‘dark academia’ settings with mysterious characters in eerie corridors. Because during the fall season a uniform robe, dorm room fireplaces, and broomsticks can be enough to brighten up your evenings. Just say ‘Lumos’!

The Addams Family

Fall in love with this weird, dramatic, and the most adorable family. The Addams are no normal neighbors next door but they sure are fun and mysterious. The thrilling goth elements of this movie never fail to revive the Halloween rush. Plus the gorgeous black attires of the characters in this movie always serve as costume inspiration get through Halloween in style.

Coco

Coco is a heartwarming tale of a young Spanish boy who wants to become a musician but struggles to gain support from his family. Miguel sets out on an extraordinary journey to the land of the dead to discover his family secrets and ends up finding out something that changes his life forever. The traditions, folklore, and charm of Dia de Los Muertos fiesta will convince you that nothing’s more real than the purple-orange shades of Disney magic.

When Harry Met Sally

Belonging to two different worlds, both Harry and Sally have different ideologies about love and friendship. However, they can’t seem to avoid each other due to the sweet and complex circumstances surrounding them. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the comfort of a rom-com on a chilly evening.

Dead Poets Society

Another dark academic classic that is perfect for fall with its gloomy vibes and a plot that touches your soul. Discover how the boys at a prestigious institution are deeply impacted by a professor who changes their perspective on life by showing them how it can be seen through a poetic lens.

Twilight

Dark gray clouds, freezing weather, vampires, mystery, murders, romance, and werewolves – name a more hauntingly stunning movie. This epic tale follows Bella Swan who moves into a new town named “Forks” where she finds herself surrounded by supernatural beings. The unusual yet mesmerizing love story between Edward and Bella will give the best hangover that could last until winter.

Little Women

Greta Gerwig’s movie adaptation of the literary classic book by the same name offers a mix of nostalgia, dreams, aspirations, and an exploration of femininity. What makes it best for autumn are the cottage core visuals and the American countryside settings that are nothing but soothing to the eyes.

Good Will Hunting

One of the critically acclaimed 90s movies might be just what you need. Get ready for an emotional roller coaster with Robbie Williams’ charm as a brilliant therapist and Matt Damon’s powerful performance as a young boy with a high IQ working as a janitor. A comfortable watch for a comfortable season!

The Devil Wears Prada

If you like to step out in style, then Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt are here to save your day. From the offices of a fashion magazine to the guild and glamor of the red carpet, The Devil Wears Prada features some of the most luxurious and high-fashion moments happening in New York and Paris. In addition to that, there are so many fall outfit inspirations to make you live your autumn dream.

October Sky

The name of this movie surely captivates one’s attention and establishes itself as a perfect fall watch. Nevertheless, the movie is based on true events and revolves around an ambitious miner who loves his job and wants his sons to join him one day. The children, however, have different plans for their futures. This time of the year when it’s all about transitioning, a movie about ambitions, dreams, and motivation cannot be a bad idea.

Knives Out

How can we end this list without a good murder mystery? Starring some of the biggest names in Hollywood, Knives Out will keep you hooked till the end while you are befuddled thinking about who is the killer. Lose yourself in the haze of suspicion and crime lurking in the walls of the giant mansion with shady characters

Autumn in New York

An unexpected meeting between a 50-year-old playboy and a young 21-year-old woman who’s terminally ill changes the man’s perceptions about life forever. This heartbreaking story captures the most exquisite vibe of autumn. It also serves us some of the most breathtaking scenery backed by a poignant theme.

Overall

Fall has a different meaning for everyone. To some it is the season of change, some welcome it’s melancholia, and some people (like me) just succumb to its warmth and the dreamscape it draws. Doesn’t matter how you see it, it should be romanticized and a good movie is the right way to do it. So go check your watchlist right now.

Happy Fall!