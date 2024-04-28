Top 10 Movies Coming Out This Summer

Sunshine. Laughter. Thrill rides. Summer is synonymous with many things, and this year, it also means a return to the magic of movie theaters. The smell of buttery popcorn fills the air, the anticipation crackles through the audience, and the giant screen bursts to life with a kaleidoscope of colors. Get ready to dive into the most anticipated movies of 2024, a summer selection guaranteed to transport you to new worlds and leave you wanting more.

1. The Idea Of You

A level-headed single mother starts a sizzling fling with a much younger, unarguably handsome lead singer of a boy band. If you missed Coachella 2024, then Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine will take you there on March 16th. I don’t know about anyone else, but watching Anne Hathaway return to the rom-com genre after so long has me head over heels excited!

2. Turtles All the Way Down

OCD, relationships, and the disappearance of a billionaire? Turtles All The Way Down, the adaptation of John Green’s bestseller of the same name, is a romantic drama that’s going to turn your summer around on May 2nd. The acclaimed writer has never disappointed us when it comes to unconventional stories. With his previous adaptations like Paper Towns and Looking For Alaska, our expectations from this movie are sky-high.

3. The Fall Guy

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt team up for a hilarious action flick! Gosling plays a washed-up stuntman who gets entangled in a dangerous mystery. Expect witty banter, high-octane stunts, and undeniable chemistry between the leads.Barbenheimer competitors Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt are coming to the silver screens with a hilarious and action-packed feature. The Fall Guy revolves around an ex-stuntman, who’s face-to-face with a mystery more dangerous than any act he’s pulled before. The action genre seems most fitting for both the actors to be in after delivering epic comedic and serious performances. We hope it’s not one of those big-budget commercial movies with an unimpressive plot and nothing more interesting than the cast.

4. Unfrosted

A delicious summer staple has a history that sent pots and pans flying at respective contenders. Unfrosted, coming on May 3rd, shows two infamous cereal titans competing for the top spot on the breakfast shelves. Not to sound biased but will be refreshing to see Hugh Grant in a comedic role which is what I look forward to the most in this movie.

5. Inside Out 2

The animated emotions are expanding and in Inside Out 2, Anxiety takes center stage. June 14th will be the day when anxiety will need to be dealt with. To save the day, we have Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust who will control the mess before everything comes crashing down. After the well-received first movie, the second is all we could’ve asked for. With animated movies, it’s always a joy to get to watch the same old lovable characters once again brightening up the screens.

6. Despicable Me 4

While Gru is busy polishing his fathering skills on the pint-sized but equally tormenting addition to the family, the vengeful Maxime Le Mal is back. Gru and his minions must juggle fatherhood and crime fighting to bring peace again. I will never give up watching these movies. The fun, the wit, and the humor invite all kinds of cinephiles to get entertained by the adorable little yellow dudes we all love. Watch it on July 3rd!

7. Deadpool and Wolverine

Loudmouth meets reclusive in the hilarious and action-brimmed feature, Deadpool and Wolverine. The unlikely duo needs to stick together if they want to come out on the other side. High Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are the duo we never knew we needed and they’re back. I hope and pray this one turns some heads. July 26th can’t come fast enough.

8. Kingdom of Planets of Apes

Caesar has been ruling over the ape realm for years, but what happens when he comes across a secret that topples everything he has known? May 8th will be the day when this young ape needs to make some decisions. This movie has some serious hype around and with all the budget and expectations, it is only fair it gets to make our summers better.

9. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

The prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) shows how Furiosa went from a happy-go-lucky child to a lethal weapon. Driving the War Rig in the Citadel, all the while trying to go back to the Green Place, it is truly one of the most awaited movies of 2024. Anya-Taylor Joy looks unreal in the trailers and all that’s there now is the wait until May24.

10. The Watchers

What’s scarier? Being stranded in a forest with strangers or being stalked and hunted by mysterious nocturnal creatures? The Watchers, releasing on June 14th, starring Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell, and others, will make you run in the opposite direction at the sheer mention of the word “forest”. Horror movies are already dominant in the cinema right now but in all honesty, this movie has been lingering in my mind for quite some time. From its concept to the cast, everything gives me a skin-crawling sensation.

Whether it’s laying in the sun for a tan or sipping on a mojito in the warm evenings, these movies will make your summer that much better. Plan your summers with these dates marked!