The Toxic Avenger Images Reveal Peter Dinklage And Elijah Wood

Written and directed by Macon Blair, The Toxic Avenger is a remake of the 1984 cult classic movie of the same name, and the fifth entry into the series overall. For fans of the series up until this point, they will also be glad to know that producers Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz have returned. And now, The Toxic Avenger images reveals our first look into the remake

The Toxic Avenger Images Released

Taking on the title of the Toxic Avenger AKA Winston Gooze is Peter Dinklage, known for his incredible work as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones and for causing problems as Bolivar Trask in X-Men: Days of Future Past, we know that he is more than capable of capturing excellent characters on-screen. When Winston attempts to rob his own company to battle an illness, things go drastically wrong as he falls into toxic waste, and turns into a “monster” with super abilities. Following this stumble, and becoming fed up with his seemingly bad luck he sets out to take on all that ever did him wrong. If you’re a fan of movies like Falling Down, Super and Kick-ass, then The Toxic Avenger is for you.

Official PR photos have now been released for The Toxic Avenger, and if they’re anything to go by, then it looks like we are in for a wild, yet awesome ride. We see Peter Dinklage wearing basic superhero-like attire, ready to take on his adventure as The Toxic Avenger. Then there’s Kevin Bacon as Bob Garbinger who is happily brewing up what looks like a potion. There’s also Taylour Paige as J.J. Doherty. The most striking photo, however, has to be Elijah Wood as he looks like he is about to give us another classic character under the title of Fritz Garbinger.

Dinklage And Wood As Hero And Villain

The photo looks like he is channelling Danny DeVito’s Penguin with a dash of The Joker. Sure, he was Frodo in The Lord of the Rings, but let’s not forget that he was Kevin in Sin City and Patrick Wertz in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. He has a diverse yet brilliant acting portfolio, and I’m excited to see him bring that to Fritz Garbinger. Surrounding the cast members that I’ve already confirmed are Jacob Tremblay, Sarah Niles, Julia Davis and Julian Kostov.

Although it’s early doors, the movie already has an 83% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, so here’s hoping that we get another great superhero movie that celebrates ordinary people taking on the superhero mantle.

