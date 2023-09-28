CHICAGO – Loki Season 2 Advance Screening Giveaway

Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette
LOKI Season 2

Would you like to see the first episode of Loki Season 2 on the big screen? Would you like to see it early and free? Enter for the chance to grab a free pass to the advanced screening. Passes are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Hurry and grab your pass before they’re all gone. As an added bonus,  MISS MINUTES will also be coming to Chicago and taking over the Centennial Wheel at Navy Pier for the day. Starting at 5 pm, free rides will be given away around the wheel for the first 50 guests, along with some giveaways and music from WTMX-FM.

LOKI Season 2
Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie in Marvel Studios’ LOKI, Season 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Gareth Gatrell. © 2023 MARVEL.

How To Enter the Giveaway:

Click Here To Enter

Screener Details

Downtown Chicago
Monday, October 2
7:00pm

 Loki Season 2 Launch Event
Navy Pier 600 E Grand Ave
Monday, October 2
5:00pm – 6:30pm

About Loki Season 2:

“Loki” Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

Loki Season 2 Trailer:

LOKI Season 2
LOKI, Season 2, exclusively on Disney+. © 2023 MARVEL

Director: Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, Kasra Farahani
Writer(s): Eric Martin
Stars: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan and Owen Wilson
Loki Season 2 streams on Disney+ beginning Friday October 5 at 9 PM EST. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news, contests, and reviews!

Comment with Facebook

About Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette

Emmanuel is a Chicago film critic who founded Eman's Movie Reviews. He freelances as a writer and video content creator for sites such as MovieTickets.com. Be sure to join the other 33K+ fans on his Facebook Fan Page for even more movie opinions and fun. Feel free to contact him with any professional inquiries: [email protected]

View all posts by Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette

You may like these posts