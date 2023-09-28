CHICAGO – Loki Season 2 Advance Screening Giveaway

Would you like to see the first episode of Loki Season 2 on the big screen? Would you like to see it early and free? Enter for the chance to grab a free pass to the advanced screening. Passes are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Hurry and grab your pass before they’re all gone. As an added bonus, MISS MINUTES will also be coming to Chicago and taking over the Centennial Wheel at Navy Pier for the day. Starting at 5 pm, free rides will be given away around the wheel for the first 50 guests, along with some giveaways and music from WTMX-FM.
How To Enter the Giveaway:
Screener Details
Downtown Chicago
Monday, October 2
7:00pm
Loki Season 2 Launch Event
Navy Pier 600 E Grand Ave
Monday, October 2
5:00pm – 6:30pm
About Loki Season 2:
“Loki” Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.
Director: Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, Kasra Farahani
Writer(s): Eric Martin
Stars: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan and Owen Wilson
Loki Season 2 streams on Disney+ beginning Friday October 5 at 9 PM EST.