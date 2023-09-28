CHICAGO – Loki Season 2 Advance Screening Giveaway

Would you like to see the first episode of Loki Season 2 on the big screen? Would you like to see it early and free? Enter for the chance to grab a free pass to the advanced screening. Passes are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Hurry and grab your pass before they’re all gone. As an added bonus, MISS MINUTES will also be coming to Chicago and taking over the Centennial Wheel at Navy Pier for the day. Starting at 5 pm, free rides will be given away around the wheel for the first 50 guests, along with some giveaways and music from WTMX-FM.

How To Enter the Giveaway:

Click Here To Enter

Screener Details

Downtown Chicago

Monday, October 2

7:00pm

Loki Season 2 Launch Event

Navy Pier 600 E Grand Ave

Monday, October 2

5:00pm – 6:30pm

About Loki Season 2:

“Loki” Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

Loki Season 2 Trailer: