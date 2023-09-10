From The World Of ‘The Boys’ We Have The Gen V Trailer and Our Reaction

Brace yourself for some bloody dorm rooms and haunting corridors because the Gen V trailer has just dropped. The first three episodes are all set to release on September 29 on Prime Video.

A spin-off to Prime Video’s mega-hit show The Boys, will feature a younger generation of superheroes. Set in the familiar Godolkin University, an exclusive place for superheroes, this season is filled with mystery, superpowers, and of course deadly puppets. The trailer stars extraordinary students with unnatural abilities. As they seek to attain a seat alongside “The Seven”, they discover the presence of something uncanny and sinister lurking within the walls of their prestigious institution. Thanks to the school owners Vought Internationals, the kids at school are now prone to darkness and danger tracking them down.

Promising great visuals and complex characters, we’ll be seeing some new and familiar faces in the show. Brought to you by the creative mind of Eric Kripke, the cast includes Star Chance Perdomo, Lizzie Broadway, Shelley Conn, London Thor, Derek Luh, Maddie Phillips, Patrick Phillips, and Patrick Schwarzenegger. In addition to all these cast members, some familiar faces from The Boys like Colby Minifie, P.J. Byrne, Jessie T. Usher, and Claudia Doumit will also make appearances.

What To Expect

Many speculations regarding the show’s timeline are being made, especially after the announcement of the fourth season of The Boys. Gen V will be set in the timeline of The Boy’s third season and will take the story forward. That means that we’ll get to experience more of Soldier Boy’s rage dripping from vindictive aspirations and blood-thirsty vengeance. Not to forget the nasty eponymous group with hidden agendas of their own.

Whatever the producers decide to do with this show I’m just looking forward to the mind-boggling supernatural abilities of the characters. That being said, we’ll be witnessing shape-shifting, size-shrinking, blood manipulation, and more of this fantastical universe. Moreover, the show has been described as “fucked up” and “a roller coaster” by cast members Star Chance Perdomo and Lizzie Broadway respectively. That’s where you know we got some craziness coming our way.

If you’re as excited as we are, then don’t forget to let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Variety