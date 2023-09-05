Jason Blum Moves the release date of “The Exorcist: Believer”

Who knew that Jason Blum, the creator of some of the most iconic horror movies like Insidious, fears no ghosts but the ultimate power of Taylor Swift?

Blumhouse was all set for the release of the upcoming film The Exorcist: Believer , the reboot of the original film that was released 50 years ago. Initially, the film was meant to be released on October 13th. That was until Jason Blum decided to move the release date. Coming back with its rich demonic references and horrifying plot, The Exorcist: Believer stars Leslie Odom Jr. as Victor Fielding, who is struggling to survive and save the lives of his daughter Angela and her friend Katherine, who go missing, only to return some days later possessed by demons.

Friday, October, Halloween is coming, you just know it is the right time for a horror movie. But something no one saw coming was Miss Americana and millions of swifties ready to hit the theaters on the same day. The “New Romantics” singer announced the concert movie of her record-breaking world tour called Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour the same day in AMC Theaters across North America. Swift sold millions of tickets within hours. Variety reports that the tour film has already pre-sold tickets worth $26 million. It seems that Jason Blum got a little intimidated by this news and rightfully so!

He took to his Twitter account, using a lyric from Taylor Swift’s hit song. He announced that his film is now releasing sooner than expected.

Look what you made me do. The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23#TaylorWins — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) August 31, 2023

Even though “The Exorcist: Believer” isn’t releasing the same day as it was earlier, the film is still one of the highly anticipated releases of this year with Ellen Burstyn returning as Chris MacNeil. The movie is the first installment of The Exorcist trilogy. Its next part The Exorcist: Deceiver will hit theaters in 2025. We’re so down to both of these cinema-saving events. Are you? Let us know in the comments below.