The Exorcist: Believer Is Ready To Take On Halloween 2023!

With Autumn slowly showing itself on the horizon, it’s time to start thinking about some of the most anticipated Horror movies of the season. And one of the main ones on the slate has to be The Exorcist: Believer, especially with its spooky Friday 13th release date right in October! It doesn’t get much more “Halloween Season” than this. Now, as much as we demand a good movie, when this happens, we tend to get a sequel, or two, or three. But for The Exorcist: Believer, this is in fact, the sixth movie in the franchise!

The Exorcist: Believer Is The Sixth Movie In The Franchise

Directed by David Gordon Green, known for his work on the recent Halloween trilogy, it looks like the franchise has picked a director that well and truly eats Horror for breakfast. His take on Halloween alongside Jamie Lee Curtis summed up one of the longest movie journeys ever, and that can be no easy task. So this is obviously an exciting start. David is also working alongside Horror titans Blumhouse Productions, to bring his vision to life.

The plot describes how a family with seemingly possessed siblings, go in search of help, and that help comes from Exorcist heroine Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn), a familiar face from the original classic. Bringing back legacy characters for a new instalment is a safe bet. Especially seeing how well it worked in Star Wars: The Force Awakens & Blade Runner 2049 most recently. Here’s hoping that that approach works just as well here.

Halloween 2023 Will Be All About The Exorcist Franchise

Another promising factor is the posters that have been released for The Exorcist: Believer so far. The reason being that their black-and-white style and demonic look instantly harkens back to the feel of its 1973 predecessor. To conclude, we can’t fail to mention that David has confirmed that The Exorcist: Believer will be the start of a whole new trilogy, so get ready, as the descent into madness begins this October.

The Exorcist: Believer releases on October 13, 2023 in theatres.

Are you excited for The Exorcist: Believer this Halloween 2023? Let us know in the comments below.